bnbfinder Expands the Book Direct Experience to Escapia Vacation Rental Property Managers

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bnbfinder , the first-class book direct vacation rental marketplace without the fees, today announced a new integration with Escapia , the global vacation rental software for property management companies. This new partnership allows property managers to easily connect their Escapia accounts to the bnbfinder platform through an API for added exposure, bookings, occupancy rates, and revenues.

"Teaming up with Escapia means even more vacation rental property management companies get unparalleled access to the low-cost, trusted book direct experience we've meticulously created at bnbfinder," said Eric Goldreyer, founder and CEO of bnbfinder. "Today's partnership with Escapia represents another major step in our growth to bring an alternative option to the market so property owners and managers can not only increase their profits and have more direct contact with their guests, but to also make travel more affordable again since we don't charge booking fees to the traveler or the property manager."

As a book direct marketplace with a more than 25-year history connecting travelers with unique places to stay, bnbfinder provides vacation rental owners and property managers with a platform that:

Has no commissions, processing or service fees

Is easy to connect

Promotes their brand

Allows them to own the guest relationship

Requires no commitment or contract

"With the growing amount of vacation rentals available today, we know many property managers are looking for creative ways to control costs, unlock new revenue opportunities and increase occupancy for their listings," said Ryan Hutching, General Manager for Escapia. "Adding bnbfinder to our group of partners is a perfect fit, as it offers property managers a supplemental sales channel that has done away with service fees, with the added benefit of having direct connection with their guests."

About bnbfinder

bnbfinder is the fast-growing book direct vacation rental marketplace empowering hosts and guests to save big and connect with each other more easily. Based on our flat, low monthly subscription model, we've ditched the hefty service fees so travelers always book for free - avoiding up to 20% in booking fees - and property owners and managers can enjoy a substantial increase in profits. With more than 25 years of experience connecting travelers with unique and independent lodging options, bnbfinder is where travel becomes affordable again. To learn more, head over to bnbfinder.com .

About Escapia

For more than 20 years, Escapia has been providing an all-in-one platform for property managers to manage their vacation rental needs. Our software is perfect for 25 or 2500 properties and includes smart automation, custom business guidance, and more. Some key benefits of using Escapia include automated workflows to enhance processes, customizable reporting to track performances, major integrations to reach a wider audience, and 24/7 customer support for assistance whenever you need it. Escapia is your one-stop shop providing a centralized platform for managing all aspects of your property rentals making it easy to manage multiple properties from a single location while reducing the administrative workload involved in running a business.

