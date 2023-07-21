Gundry MD® Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil™ Celebrates Over 2 Million Units Sold

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil, a Supercharged Extra Virgin Olive Oil Providing Comprehensive Support For a Healthy Heart, Radiant Skin, and Resilient Muscles

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD has now sold over 2 million units of one of its best-selling products, Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . Inspired by Dr. Steven Gundry, a pioneer in nutrition and world-renowned heart surgeon, this one-of-a-kind olive oil is enriched with an impressive 30-fold increase in polyphenol content compared to standard "store-bought" olive oils. With this boost in polyphenol content, the Gundry MD olive oil offers extra support for smooth skin, a healthy heart, and strong muscles.*

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil is a strong and tasty olive oil infused with hydroxytyrosol, a naturally occurring polyphenol renowned for its exceptional ability to combat free radicals in the body. With an extraordinary concentration of hydroxytyrosol, boasting up to 30 times more than regular olive oils, and fortified with potent antioxidant properties, Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil delivers a wide array of benefits that surpass those found in conventional olive oil. (PRNewswire)

What is Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil?

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil is a strong and tasty olive oil infused with hydroxytyrosol, a naturally occurring polyphenol renowned for its exceptional ability to combat free radicals in the body. With an extraordinary concentration of hydroxytyrosol, boasting up to 30 times more than regular olive oils, and fortified with potent antioxidant properties, Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil delivers a wide array of benefits that surpass those found in conventional olive oil. It helps provide comprehensive support for the immune system, supports brain health, supports a healthy heart and arteries, and helps encourage blood flow throughout the body. The abundance of antioxidants and additional polyphenols present in this oil aids the body in combating harmful compounds that can lead to fatigue and weakness. Incorporating Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil into your daily routine is simple. As recommended by Dr. Gundry, you can enjoy it straight as a daily shot or sprinkle it over your meals as a delectable topping to help nourish a healthy heart, maintain optimal blood pressure and blood sugar levels, promote smoother skin, and support the immune system.*

Where to Purchase Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil can be purchased on the GundryMD website for $49.95 with a 90-day purchase-price guarantee.

Suggested Use of Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil

For optimal consumption, take 1 or more tablespoons of Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil daily. Enjoy it straight or incorporate it into various culinary delights such as salad dressings, yogurt, cooked vegetables, protein dishes, or Dr. Gundry's famous green smoothie for a delightful and healthful addition. Due to its high-quality and potent nutritional content, this olive oil is designed to be used as topper and not for cooking.

Make a salad dressing with it: A fantastic method to balance the peppery flavor of the oil is by combining it with balsamic vinegar. Create your own balsamic vinaigrette by mixing equal parts of Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil and balsamic vinegar, adding a pinch of sea salt, and a teaspoon of Dijon mustard.

Use it in a sauce: Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil can be used in many sauces including pesto. To make it, simply incorporate half a cup of basil or parsley, a quarter cup of toasted pine nuts, a quarter cup of grated parmesan, a clove of garlic, and approximately a quarter cup of Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil into a food processor or blender then blend the ingredients until well combined.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Bio Complete 3 , Energy Renew , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Beverly Hills, Palm Springs, and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free or Plant Paradox diet. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com , the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , @drstevengundry on Instagram, and @drgundry on TikTok .

