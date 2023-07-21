Google Cloud partner Synthesized drives data transformations through Generative AI

LONDON, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthesized Inc, pioneers in generative modeling for structured data, has announced the availability of their products for enterprise customers on Google Cloud. Learn about the release in this video .

As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is commoditized, data becomes an enterprise's competitive advantage. Accessing high-quality data is expensive, takes a long time, and sometimes is not even possible. Once obtained, data can be unbalanced, low in density, or of inadequate quality. Through AI-driven data transformations, Synthesized enables you to quickly access high-quality data to use in BI/Analytics, machine learning, application development, and testing workflows, in a compliant manner.

Synthesized Scientific Data Kit (SDK) is now available on Google Marketplace .

The SDK helps you create compliant statistical-preserving data snapshots for BI/Analytics and ML/AI applications, and right-size your data with AI-driven data generation.

With the SDK, you can:

Improve data quality - benefit from up to ~15% uplift in ML/AI model performance with data rebalancing, data imputation, and high-quality synthetic data generation. The SDK helps increase revenue across conversion, fraud , revenue recovery, and more.

Enable fast data access and lower data acquisition cost - extract data insights faster for BI/Analytics. Increase developer productivity and speed-to-market.

Ensure data privacy and data compliance - codify complex data privacy requirements into concrete data transformations. Ensure compliance when using sensitive data in cloud initiatives. Rapidly migrate your data pipelines and workflows to the cloud faster.

Dr. Nicolai Baldin , Founder and CEO at Synthesized emphasized: "We have the expertise and know-how to enable companies to confidently add sensitive data and applications to the cloud faster, as well as facilitate the sharing of statistically preserving copies for BI/Analytics and machine learning in the cloud."

About Synthesized

Synthesized is on a mission to make the creation and access of high-quality data fast and easy. Synthesized pioneered the first API-driven data generation platform that creates synthetic data, better than production data — in minutes. Synthesized has been recognized for data generation innovation as a British Data Awards Finalist: AI Company of the Year and Computing AI, Machine Learning Awards: Most Innovative AI Solution, and has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, visit synthesized.io .

