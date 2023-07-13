T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JUNE 2023

BALTIMORE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.40 trillion as of June 30, 2023. Preliminary net outflows were $6.7 billion for June 2023 and $20.0 billion for the quarter-ended June 2023.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of June 30, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
6/30/2023
5/31/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
Equity
$ 732
$ 697
$ 695
$ 664
Fixed income, including money market
169
170
171
167
Multi-asset
453
434
432
400
Alternatives
45
45
44
44
Total assets under management
$ 1,399
$ 1,346
$ 1,342
$ 1,275
Target date retirement products
$ 380
$ 363
$ 361
$ 334
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
T. Rowe Price will release Q2 2023 earnings on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com
