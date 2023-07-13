Info-Tech Research Group Reveals More Keynote Speakers for LIVE 2023

Info-Tech LIVE offers attendees practical insights to drive technology-led transformations and accelerate their professional careers. The second round of anticipated speakers for the September conference in Las Vegas has been revealed.

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced additional keynote speakers who will headline the highly anticipated Info-Tech LIVE, its annual three-day conference. Taking place from September 19 to 21, 2023, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, this event is specifically tailored for IT executives who play a crucial role in shaping technology decisions, driving institutional adoption, and fostering innovation within their organizations. These additional keynote speakers will join previously named speakers revealed earlier in the year.

With a dynamic agenda featuring renowned industry speakers, insightful case studies, interactive workshops, and exclusive one-on-one sessions with research analysts, Info-Tech LIVE promises to deliver a truly engaging and informative experience for technology leaders.

"We are delighted to unveil additional keynote speakers who will grace the stage at Info-Tech LIVE. Each speaker is a true luminary in their field, bringing unparalleled expertise and insights to our conference," says Gord Harrison, senior vice president of research and advisory at Info-Tech Research Group. "These industry-leading experts, along with our world-class research team, will provide attendees with diverse perspectives and groundbreaking insights that they can take back to their organizations to drive innovation and success."

The latest special keynote speakers expected at LIVE 2023 include the following names:

Chad Wright – Chief Information Officer, Boston Dynamics

Chad Wright is an award-winning technology executive whose career spans 30 years across a variety of roles, industries, and some of Boston's most innovative companies, including Avid, Endeca Technologies, athenahealth, and Amazon Robotics.

Helen Norris – Chief Information Officer, Chapman University

With more than 30 years of experience in IT leadership, including roles at some of California's leading universities, Helen Norris is a nationally recognized expert in higher education technology and cybersecurity. She is on multiple boards, including serving as Board Chair at EDUCAUSE, and is a frequent speaker on the topics of diversity in IT, leadership, data science, change management, and IT strategy.

Karl Mosgofian – Chief Information Officer, Gainsight

Karl Mosgofian has always been passionate about making his customers wildly successful. He has over 30 years of IT and business leadership experience ranging from consulting and startups – including his own professional services company – to senior leadership roles at companies like Alta Group, Cadence Design Systems, and Harmonic.

Yasser Haridi – Chief Enterprise Architect, NASA

An award-winning IT executive, Yasser Haridi has 25 years of experience in leading change and development for renowned multinational organizations such as Siemens, Lockheed Martin, and NASA, where he developed practical skills in strategic planning, enterprise architecture, systems engineering, and digital transformation.

Paul Feilmeier – VP of Technology Services, Northeast Community College

Paul Feilmeier has a track record of establishing and leading technology strategy, programs, portfolio management, roadmaps, and teams over the past 20 years and has executive experience in vendor management, cybersecurity, change management, IT strategy, and integrations.

Info-Tech LIVE 2023 will explore the theme of "Exponential IT," focusing on three key topics – Operational Excellence, Digital Transformation and Innovation, and Leading Through Change. The event will cover over 160 sessions, more than 11 renowned speakers, and 20 technology keynotes, as well as sessions dedicated to a Women in IT track, underscoring Info-Tech's commitment to empowering and fostering inclusivity within the industry.

LIVE 2023 is set to be the biggest in Info-Tech's history, offering an unparalleled experience that will shape the future of IT.

IT leaders and professionals interested in attending can visit Info-Tech's event page to learn more or to reserve a seat for Info-Tech LIVE in Las Vegas. Media interested in attending in person or virtually covering the insights that will be revealed at the conference can contact pr@infotech.com .

Updates and new details about speakers, agendas, and exclusive event experiences can be found via LinkedIn and Twitter over the coming months.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

