Clarion Pointe Soars to 60 Hotels Open

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarion Pointe, a midscale select-service brand founded in 2018 and franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is continuing its expansion with 60 hotels open and more than 50 hotels in the pipeline.

"Today's savvy travelers seek affordable hotel accommodations with elevated essentials in just the right places – and Clarion Pointe delivers with contemporary design, on-demand technology, modern fitness essentials, and thoughtful food and beverage options," said Cathy Hartman, vice president, brand strategy, Choice Hotels. "This milestone emphasizes the excitement about the brand from both guests and developers, in addition to Choice Hotel's continued commitment to the success of Clarion Pointe."

Interest in the brand remains strong with several recent openings, including Tampa, Florida; Jacksonville, North Carolina; Prescott Valley, Arizona; Charleston, South Carolina; and Syracuse, New York.

Clarion Pointe Tampa East Near Fairgrounds and Casino: Located at 10007 Princess Palm Avenue, Tampa, FL, the two-story hotel offers easy access to nearby attractions, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Tampa Fairgrounds, and the famous Gulf Coast beaches. The hotel recently hosted a grand opening ceremony with representatives from Choice Hotels and the developer, Brahmas Properties, LLC, to commemorate the development milestone for the Clarion Pointe brand, highlighting the brand's entrance to the Tampa community.

Clarion Pointe Prescott Valley: Conveniently located one mile from the Findlay Toyota Event Center, the 60-room hotel offers great access for groups traveling for large-scale events like conventions, concerts, and more. Guests can also visit Prescott Frontier Days, home to the World's Oldest Rodeo, as well as nearby outdoor attractions such as Glassford Summit Trail and Watson Lake. The hotel features a 24/7 marketplace, free deluxe continental breakfast, a business center with a copy machine, guest laundry services, and a fitness center. Clarion Pointe Prescott Valley was developed by Pro Hospitality Five, LLC.

Clarion Pointe Sevierville – Pigeon Forge): John Solarz, owner of the award-winning Clarion Inn Willow River, continues to prove his dedication to the Clarion brand family with the upcoming opening of the Clarion Pointe Sevierville – Pigeon Forge, making Solarz the first owner and operator of both a Clarion and Clarion Pointe hotel.

"Clarion Pointe continues to be one of the leading conversion opportunities in the midscale segment because of the efficient conversion process and best-in-class support from the Choice Hotels team," said Tom Nee, senior vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels. "The brand appeals to growth-minded owners who want flexibility and industry support, and it's why Clarion Pointe continues to expand to more of guests' favorite markets nationwide."

Like all Clarion Pointe hotels, the newest properties allow travelers to optimize their stay with "focal pointes," including:

Contemporary design touches that guests will want to share with friends, such as signature murals in the lobby and guest rooms inspired by local points of interest.

Thoughtful food and beverage selections , starting with a complimentary breakfast and premium tea & coffee, all the way through craft beer, select wine and small bites available for purchase in the marketplace.

Technology with on-demand connectivity to work or chill out, including 49-inch TVs with casting capabilities and free, streaming-strength Wi-Fi.

Dedicated workout space featuring all the modern essentials, like cardio equipment and a strength-training station, to stay fit to the core.

Clarion Pointe is backed by the power of Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program where members earn points on eligible charges during their stay, which can be redeemed for reward nights at nearly 7,400 hotels, representing over 625,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. worldwide. With the Choice Privileges Mastercard and Choice Privileges Select Mastercard, members can earn more points faster, including on everyday purchases.

For more information on development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/clarion-pointe.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. A challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing almost 630,000 rooms, in 47 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from full-service, upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Clarion Pointe®

The Clarion Pointe brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, offers savvy, sensible travelers more options for affordable travel. Hotels offer guests a convenient and affordable experience with elevated essentials in just the right places, including contemporary design touches, curated food and beverage options, and on-demand connectivity. In addition to comfortable rooms with signature murals, Clarion Pointe properties offer modern fitness essentials plus free Wi-Fi and complimentary breakfast. As of March 31, 2023, there are 60 Clarion Pointe hotels open and 60 hotels awaiting conversion. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/clarion-pointe.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

