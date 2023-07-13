Charm of Jiangsu International Children's Painting Exhibition was held in Paris, France

PARIS, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At 7:00 p.m. on July 10, local time, the Sino-French International Children's Painting Art Awards Ceremony of "Charm of Jiangsu and the World" with the theme of "Natural Waters: Protecting Wildlife Habitats and Bird Paradises" was held at the Oriental.Paris, France. The first prize was won by Marguerite Chevrou and Gabrielle Leray, fourth graders at the Saint-Jean Hulst in Versailles.

The 8-member jury consisting of celebrities from the European Commission, UNESCO, the Paris Region Tourist Board, the French Office for Biodiversity, and the Association Ramsar France selected 50 outstanding artworks from over 200 submissions by French children, together with 50 paintings created by Chinese children, will be displayed at the Oriental.Paris.

This activity, hosted by Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and undertaken by Charm of Jiangsu Global Communication Center, lasted nearly half a year from collection to selection. Children from 92 cities in France, including Paris, Bordeaux, and Versailles, participated in this collection activity. If a straight line is drawn from France to Jiangsu in eastern China, it would span approximately 10,000 kilometers. Yet, the children of France have proven with their brushes that dreams can transcend mountains and seas. Meanwhile, Jiangsu, with its ecological beauty of dancing cranes and frolicking milu deer along the coastal wetlands, demonstrates that the most vibrant region of China's economic development can also foster biodiversity and harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, becoming a global ecotourism destination.

Jiangsu has a history of over 6,000 years, and boasts 13 national historical and cultural cities. Its treasures, such as the classical gardens of Suzhou, the Ming Xiaoling Mausoleum, and the Grand Canal, have been recognized as UNESCO World Heritage sites. The Yellow (Bo) Sea Migratory Bird Habitat in Yancheng was included in the World Natural Heritage List in 2019. Furthermore, Jiangsu also possesses human intangible cultural heritage such as Kunqu Opera, Guqin music, and Nanjing Yunjin Brocade. The enchanting rivers, lakes, seas, and profound cultural heritage of Jiangsu make it a highly desirable tourist destination.

