project44 Named Leader Across Eight Categories in G2 Summer 2023 Grid Report

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that it was named a leader in the G2 Summer 2023 Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility Software for the ninth season in a row. project44's recognitions include being the highest-ranked vendor in user satisfaction and the momentum leader for supply chain visibility. The rankings are based on reviews from the user community and aggregated data from online sources and social networks.

A total of 15 companies qualified for the summer report in supply chain visibility. Companies must receive at least 10 reviews or ratings for the period to qualify. The satisfaction metric measures reviews by real users in the last three months.

G2 users ranked project44 highly on several features across categories, including Supply Chain Visibility and Last Mile Delivery. project44 was also recognized for its momentum this season. Based on the latest reviews, 93% were likely to recommend project44's platform, Movement by project44™.

"We are honored to be recognized across categories in the Summer 2023 G2 Grid," said Jett McCandless, CEO and Founder of project44. "These customer reviews validate our continued efforts to empower organizations with best-in-class technology that drives efficiency, transparency, and value across the entire supply chain. We remain committed to delivering exceptional solutions that help our customers stay ahead in an increasingly complex global market."

project44 earned the most reviews out of the 15 companies included in the summer report, with 353 reviews. Real user review excerpts include:

"P44 has top product in market space" - "Great new look, is easy to use and has excellent connectivity to our carriers and our fleet."- Brian B., Supply Chain Manager

"Very customer-focused vendor, a true partner" - "Very customer oriented - listening, understanding and then working together to deliver the right solutions. Very fast sales cycle and implementation timelines. Best data quality on the market."- Andreea C., Logistics Transformation Lead

"Amazing product for Supply Chain Visibility" - "project44 is an amazing tool that provides end to end supply chain visibility. Besides visibility, it allows us to speed up the operation and plan it in a better way. We can't think of our operation without p44." – Bisen A.

"One of the best ways to change your supply chain" - Roberto T., Gerente de Supply Chain

G2 Grid's reports are respected decision makers searching for the most reliable and effective technology solutions. The company's unbiased approach ensures that customer feedback plays a crucial role in determining the rankings, providing companies with authentic insights to make informed decisions.

Along with recognition from G2, project44 was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms for the third consecutive year. The team was honored with the SAP Pinnacle Award in the Business Network Category in April.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market and innovator of Movement GPT, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, an eight-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of Supply­Chain­Brain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

