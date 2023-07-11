Chambers and Partners Recognize Global Consulting Firm J.S. Held and Experts

Chambers and Partners recognizes global consulting firm J.S. Held as a global leader in Asset Tracing & Recovery, Political Risk, Investigative Due Diligence, and Business Intelligence & Investigations.

JERICHO, N.Y., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces recognition in Chambers and Partners' Annual Ranking of Crisis & Risk Management and Litigation Support firms.

The J.S. Held Global Investigations team receives a global leadership ranking in Asset Tracing & Recovery, Political Risk, and Investigative Due Diligence. Further, the Global Investigations teams in the United Kingdom and in Asia Pacific were recognized in Business Intelligence & Investigations.

J.S. Held is proud to share the recognition of our Global Investigations team and individual experts who received top Chambers and Partners rankings in the areas of:

Global Asset Tracing & Recovery – Global | Band 1

Peter Pender-Cudlip, Global Investigations & Intelligence Expert; Senior Managing Director within the J.S. Held Global Investigations Practice and Co-Founder of GPW Group. Peter advises clients on commercial and sovereign asset tracing, complex fraud investigations and a wide range of cross-border litigation and arbitration matters.

"Peter is extremely experienced as well as easy-going. He understands what is important for blue-chip clients and is able to get useful and usable information with his team. Peter is great to deal with, and he gets results."

Ashley Messick, Global Asset Tracing & Recovery Expert; Managing Director within the J.S. Held Global Investigations Practice. Ashley leads J.S. Held's Sovereign Debt Advisory Practice and has extensive experience advising on sovereign and commercial disputes, asset recovery & enforcement.

"She is someone in this space who is very well respected, particularly on the distressed debt side. She is a true asset for J.S. Held."

Political Risk – Global | Band 1

Livia Paggi, Political Risk, ESG, and Business Intelligence Expert; Managing Director within the J.S. Held Global Investigations Practice

"I worked with Livia and she is brilliant. She is dynamic and responsive."

Philip Worman, Global Political Risk, Business Intelligence, and Investigations Expert; Senior Managing Director within the J.S. Held Global Investigations Practice and previously a Partner in GPW Group

"Philip Worman has on-the-ground- experience and has a real international coverage."

Global Investigative Due Diligence – Global | Band 3

Business Intelligence & Investigations – Asia Pacific | Band 2

Bruno Vickers, Managing Director within the J.S. Held Global Investigations Practice, is a global business intelligence & investigations expert.

"He quickly understands what is required, asks good questions and anticipates further steps. The word product is excellent, structured, and easy to read."

Business Intelligence & Investigations – United Kingdom | Band 3

Sebastian Neave, Senior Director within the J.S. Held Global Investigations Practice, advises clients on complex disputes, cross-border litigation, and arbitration claims.

"He brought a level of professionalism, expertise and dedication that was truly impressive. At every step of the way, Neave went the extra mile to ensure that I was satisfied with the results, and I was stuck by his attention to detail and commitment to delivering the highest quality work."

Equally important to the overall and individual expert rankings is the specific feedback from clients and peers acknowledging the work of J.S. Held:

"They are my first choice for investigations."

"They understand what is appropriate for high-quality clients and understand how to service them."

"They are responsive and collaborative and provide clear solutions."

"They consistently deliver high-quality results and their attention to detail is unparalleled."

