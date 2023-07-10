Reseda Group Acquires Digital Consumer Engagement Leader ChannelNet

Fintech company becomes newest member of innovative CUSO investment group

EAST LANSING, Mich., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reseda Group, a wholly owned credit union service organization (CUSO) of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), today announced its purchase of ChannelNet, a leader in digital consumer engagement through its OneClick Financial™ platform that allows financial institutions and credit unions to create relevant, progressive, digital conversation with account holders to better understand their needs and life events that drive financial transactions.

Based in Dearborn, Mich., ChannelNet is now the third acquisition for the CUSO founded by MSUFCU in 2021 to create a better member experience and change how people think about personal finance through innovation.

"Reseda Group is pleased to welcome ChannelNet into our award-winning CUSO," said April Clobes, president and CEO of Reseda Group and MSUFCU. "ChannelNet has a proven track record of providing breakthrough digital solutions for financial institutions of all sizes, and with its OneClick Financial platform we will be able to help credit unions enhance the digital engagement experience and drive more transactions with their members."

Founded in 1985, ChannelNet has been a tech-based marketing and sales resource for corporations in the finance, automotive and home improvement industries. The company's OneClick Financial is a patented data-driven digital platform designed to make communication between banks and credit unions and their customers and members automated, cost-effective and engaging. The platform generates individual digital personal experiences through dynamic content, functionality and branding to provide a holistic, relevant and automated experience for each account holder.

"ChannelNet is thrilled to join the Reseda Group family of brands and products to help credit unions accelerate their digital transformation and enhance their engagement with members," said Paula Tompkins, CEO and founder of ChannelNet. "As the digital ecosystem continues to rapidly evolve, our OneClick Financial platform is the perfect tool for credit unions to stay competitive and prioritize engaging their members by providing a unique, data-driven experience for each individual member."

About Reseda Group

Headquartered in East Lansing, Mich., Reseda Group is a wholly owned CUSO of Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU). Formed in 2021, Reseda Group helps credit unions remain relevant and competitive by delivering the best products and services to their employees and member-owners through investing in strategic partners that bring innovative technology, digital resources and credit union industry solutions to market. Learn more at resedagroup.com.

About ChannelNet

ChannelNet is a leader and pioneer in delivering customer engagement and retention via web and mobile solutions that work across sales and service channels. Its patented SaaS digital engagement platform, OneClick Financial, connects financial institutions with their accountholders to engage, inform and learn about financial products and services. Based in Dearborn, Mich., ChannelNet has been an innovative resource for large global enterprises in need of break through digital solutions for more than 30 years. For more information, visit channelnet.com.

