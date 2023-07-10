F-16 fires AIM-120D-3 for final flight test of newest AMRAAM variant

TUCSON, Ariz., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force and Raytheon, an RTX business, have successfully completed all developmental and operational testing of the AIM-120D-3, which concluded with an F-16 live-fire of the missile with production hardware and software.

An F-16 fires an AIM-120D-3 in the final required flight test for the missile variant, developed under the Form, Fit, Function Refresh, known as F3R. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. John McRell) (PRNewswire)

"We are ramping AMRAAM production to a greater rate than ever before in the history of this program," said Paul Ferraro, president of Air Power at Raytheon. "With significantly increased functionality, performance and producibility, and the completion of the flight test program, we are ensuring warfighters can count on having the fifth generation of AMRAAM – and enough of them – in their arsenal."

The AIM-120D-3 is the most advanced variant of the AMRAAM ® missile developed under the Form, Fit, Function Refresh (F3R) program, which upgraded circuit cards in the guidance section of the missile and allows for continuous agile software improvements. The latest AMRAAM is capable of countering peer threats.

Developmental and operational test of the AIM-120D-3 included captive carry and live-fires from both U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force fourth and fifth generation platforms. The production ramp increases follow recent contracts, such as a $1.15 billion awarded in June 2023 and $972 million awarded in Sept 2022.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Savanah Bray

rmdpr@rtx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RTX