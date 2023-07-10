Amy Abrams, owner of The Manhattan Vintage Show, recognized among Fast Company's Most Creative People in Business 2023

Fast Company's 15th annual list celebrates enterprising individuals who are making a difference across a wide range of industries

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company announced its 15th annual list of the Most Creative People in Business , recognizing individuals making an impact in society within their respective fields through daring achievements. Among the list of influential and diverse honorees is Amy Abrams, the new owner of The Manhattan Vintage Show, recognized for retooling and reviving the 20-year-old show with extraordinary creativity and determination.

"I am deeply honored to be included as one of Fast Company 's Most Creative People in 2023 ," says Amy Abrams, owner of The Manhattan Vintage Show. "The Manhattan Vintage Show is a celebration of vintage, sustainability, self-expression, and style. It is another opportunity to champion creativity, empower entrepreneurs and create vibrant communities where in-person connectivity, commerce, and innovation flourish."

Amy Abrams, founder and owner of Shop Extraordinary Enterprises, alongside her business partner and husband Ronen Glimer, has built an extraordinary legacy rooted in empowering entrepreneurs and creating community. Within the visionary company resides a family of brands: The Manhattan Vintage Show , Artists & Fleas , and Regeneration .

Amy's retail journey began two decades ago with the introduction of Artists & Fleas in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Drawing from her experience as a professional counselor and her unwavering passion for supporting local communities, she fostered connections between independent entrepreneurs and shoppers seeking discovery.

Recently acquiring The Manhattan Vintage Show, Amy embarked on a mission to make vintage accessible to all, reimagining the 20-year-old showcase into an inclusive shopping experience by infusing it with live entertainment, dressing rooms, and a wealth of on-demand services, alongside fresh vintage dealers and exclusive vintage capsule collections.

Embracing the relevance of sustainable fashion, her retail collective Regeneration echoes her commitment to thrift, upcycling, and vintage. Through her brands, Amy champions individualism and self-expression, enabling entrepreneurs to flourish while empowering communities in innovative, memorable, and sustainable ways.

The Most Creative People in Business list recognizes individuals who used their innovative thinking to make a meaningful impact on the world. These founders, executives, designers, engineers, activists, entertainers, and others are breaking important ground in their industries. As a whole, they represent the future of business.

"For years before I began working here, I always looked forward to the Most Creative People list as a sneak peek at the individuals who are about to change the world," says Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's editor-in-chief. "These dozens of human stories showcase how creativity is one of the most underrated ways to unlock potential and transform business."

Introduced in 2009, the Most Creative People list quickly established itself as one of Fast Company's most esteemed franchises. Each year, the magazine's editors present an all-new list of people chosen according to a proprietary methodology.

Fast Company's Most Creative People in Business issue (Summer 2023) is available online now here and on newsstands beginning July 18. Join the Most Creative People conversation using #FCMostCreative.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc.



About Shop Extraordinary Enterprises

Born from a love of retail, Shop Extraordinary Enterprises' co-founders Amy Abrams and Ronen Glimer are in the business of opportunity bolstered by the courage of the entrepreneur, the spirit of creativity, and the power of human connection. The company, headquartered in New York City, supports entrepreneurs while powering communities in innovative and sustainable ways. The company's current portfolio of brands includes Artists & Fleas , a retail showcase for makers and creators since 2003, Regeneration, a marketplace of vintage, thrift, and upcycled fashion for the next generation established in 2021, and the recently acquired Manhattan Vintage Show , New York's iconic vintage show featuring the largest collection of vintage clothing, jewelry, accessories and antique textiles in the world.

