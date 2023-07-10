All-Natural Pet Care Company, Antelope Unveils New Website, Creating The Ultimate One-Stop-Shop For Pets

The Launch is Designed to Meet the Needs of Today's Pet Parent With A Focus On Quality - Upping the "ante" on Pet Care

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Antelope is thrilled to announce the launch of their new website, AntelopePets.com , that aligns with their mission to provide pet parents nationwide with the highest quality products for their pets. The launch of Antelopepets.com allows pet parents to shop all of Antelope's fan-favorite brands from Bocce's Bakery , Diggin Your Dog , Super Snouts , and Ark Naturals , under one roof, taking Antelope one step closer to becoming the one-stop-shop for natural, high-quality pet care.

Image courtesy of Antelope Pets (PRNewswire)

The launch of AntelopePets.com marks a significant milestone in the realization of Antelope's vision. The website will serve as a comprehensive marketplace, offering pet parents the convenience of shopping for all of Antelope's brands in one place. AntelopePets.com will offer an intuitive user interface, allowing visitors to navigate seamlessly and explore the diverse range of all-natural pet brands and products available. Pet parents can expect a curated selection of items that prioritize their pets' well-being and specific needs while offering the convenience of online shopping.

"We are delighted to unveil AntelopePets.com and bring our family of natural, and high-quality pet care brands to pet parents across the country," said Wendy Wen, Founder and CEO at Antelope. "Our mission is to provide pet owners with the highest-quality products made with limited, healthy ingredients. With our new website, we aim to make it easier than ever for pet parents to find and purchase these products, bringing comprehensive and dependable pet care to all pet parents and their pets."

Antelope is committed to bringing the highest quality products and ingredients to your pets. The website launch joins together a family of next-level pet brands who are dedicated to elevating the standards of pet care from the very first idea to your pet's food bowl. Whether you're looking for natural, limited ingredient treats, supplements, or pet insurance, Antelope Pets has you covered- making tails wag and mouths drool!

"We chose to partner with Antelope because it was clear that they would take care of our team and the quality of our products. It's been a year since the acquisition, and they have proven to be progressively people first, and are aligned with quality, innovation and results that are at the core of the Diggin' Your Dog and Super Snouts brands. I am proud to continue to work in step with the Antelope team as Chief Visionary Officer, where I am involved with current and future product standards and formulations. The Antelope team is a breath of fresh air for the pet industry!" says Christy Love, Founder of Diggin' Your Dog and Super Snouts.

Antelope is on a mission to become the one-stop-shop for pet owners that are searching for all-natural products with healthy, limited ingredients they can feel good about. Since partnering with Alpine Investors in May 2021, Antelope has furthered their mission to transform the pet industry via a buy-and-build strategy, finding the highest-quality natural pet consumable brands, acquiring them, and helping them grow to the next level. As Antelope continues to expand its portfolio, the company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction. Through their buy-and-build strategy, Antelope is dedicated to nurturing these brands' growth and supporting their mission to provide natural, high-quality pet care.

About Antelope Pets:

Antelope is a leading provider of all-natural pet care products with a focus on healthy, limited ingredients. Through their buy-and-build strategy, Antelope seeks to transform the pet industry by identifying and acquiring the highest-quality natural pet consumable brands and nurturing their growth. With a commitment to excellence, Antelope aims to become the one-stop shop for pet owners searching for natural, high-quality pet care.

