DIBS BEAUTY TURNS UP THE HEAT

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DIBS Beauty, a fast growing color cosmetics brand, is delighted to celebrate its sponsorship of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's official launch party for the highly anticipated annual Swimsuit Issue and the upcoming Miami Swim Week.

DIBS Beauty has emerged as a category leader in the cosmetics industry, delivering low-lift, high-payoff glam for the busy beauty consumer. Their award-winning multitasking hero products, which include the ultimate summer essentials, Desert Island Duos and Status Sticks, were created to deliver quick and compelling transformations with the flick of a wrist. DIBS products have won coveted beauty awards from numerous authorities, including Refinery29, Cosmopolitan, Real Simple, Bustle and PopSugar.

In celebration of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, DIBS Beauty headlined a two-day beauty lab at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Fla showcasing a selection of their hero products. This year's cover girl and DIBS Beauty investor, Brooks Nader along with Jena Sims Koepka, fellow DIBS Beauty investor and 2023 SI Swim Search finalist, hosted the beauty lab and demonstrated their favorite DIBS Beauty products.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Brooks and Jena, as well as serve as an official sponsor for these highly acclaimed events. DIBS Beauty is all about delivering easy, category-defying, multitasking makeup that allows everyone to embrace their individual unique beauty while feeling confident in their own skin. As entrepreneurs and role models, both Brooks and Jena are the ultimate personification of our shared values," said Jeff Lee, Co-Founder and CEO, DIBS Beauty.

DIBS Beauty will continue showcasing their products to the swim community as an official partner of Miami Swim Week and various individual swimwear brands. The models walking in the shows will wear the DIBS Beauty Status Sticks (winner of Refinery29's Beauty Innovator Awards) on the runway and debut the brand's newest cult-status brush, the (Every)Body Brush. DIBS Beauty will also be featured in various gifting opportunities.

"I'm thrilled that, via this sponsorship, DIBS has made it possible for two of my greatest passions to collide! I truly believe DIBS Beauty is the ultimate collection of makeup must-haves, helping me create flawless looks, whether I'm in front of the camera, or off-duty," said Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model and DIBS Beauty Partner, Brooks Nader. "Swimsuit is the perfect platform to spotlight my DIBS favorites and to give the audience the chance to see them in action," added Nader.

