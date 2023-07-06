ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION WELCOMES U.S. FDA TRADITIONAL APPROVAL OF LEQEMBI

CHICAGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association celebrates today's U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) action to grant traditional approval of Leqembi™ (lecanemab, Eisai/Biogen) for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease. This is the first Alzheimer's treatment granted traditional approval that changes the underlying course of the disease.

"This treatment, while not a cure, can give people in the early stages of Alzheimer's more time to maintain their independence and do the things they love," said Joanne Pike, DrPH, Alzheimer's Association president and CEO. "This gives people more months of recognizing their spouse, children and grandchildren. This also means more time for a person to drive safely, accurately and promptly take care of family finances, and participate fully in hobbies and interests."

"People living with this fatal disease deserve the opportunity to discuss and choose, with their doctor and family, whether an FDA-approved treatment is right for them," Pike emphasized. "Access to FDA-approved therapies — including Medicare and insurance coverage — is a number-one priority of the Alzheimer's Association."

With this traditional approval, early detection and diagnosis are even more critical to ensure individuals receive the most benefit at the earliest point possible. If you or a loved one is experiencing memory changes, the Alzheimer's Association strongly encourages speaking with a health care provider for a thorough evaluation and diagnosis, and to discuss treatment options. For more information or to find a local health care provider, visit the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org , or the Helpline at 800.272.3900.

