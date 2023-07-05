Stars Take the Fight to End Type 1 Diabetes to Capitol Hill for the 2023 JDRF Children's Congress

Celebrity Advocate Town Hall – July 10, 9 a.m.

Senate Appropriations Committee Hearing – July 11, 10 a.m.

Jimmy Jam, Member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Type 1 Diabetes Parent to Testify at Senate Hearing

More than 1.4 million Americans live with type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all

WASHINGTON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, is thrilled to announce the lineup for the 2023 JDRF Children's Congress Celebrity Advocate Town Hall. The interactive event will feature questions from Children's Congress delegates, kids, and teens from across the U.S. and JDRF's affiliates in the United Kingdom, Australia, the Netherlands, and Canada, that live with T1D.The town hall will be held Monday, July 10 at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C.

JDRF (PRNewsFoto/JDRF) (PRNewswire)

JDRF 2023 Children's Congress Celebrity Advocates

Katie Bone - American Ninja Warrior Women's champion, lives with T1D

Orlando Brown, Jr. - NFL Super Bowl champion, brother lives with T1D and late father was diagnosed

Madison Carter - Broadcast journalist, lives with T1D

Susan Fong - Rendering and dailies supervisor of Pixar Animation Studios "Turning Red," lives with T1D

Antoine Gibson - Saxophonist and music arranger, lives with T1D

Jimmy Jam - Producer, songwriter, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, T1D parent, son lives with T1D

Bambi Northwood-Blyth - International supermodel, lives with T1D

Adam Schefter - Senior NFL Insider at ESPN, wife lives with T1D

Derek Theler - Actor and producer, he and his sister live with T1D

What: The 2023 JDRF Children's Congress Celebrity Advocate Town Hall

Who: JDRF, Aaron Kowalski, Ph.D., JDRF CEO, accomplished individuals in sports, entertainment, fashion, and media, who are living with T1D or have a loved one with the disease. Adam Schefter of ESPN will serve as moderator.

When: Monday, July 10 at 9 a.m.

Where: The Marriott Marquis Washington DC, 901 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, D.C 20001, Independence Ballroom

Tuesday, July 11, Jimmy Jam, award-winning producer, songwriter, and member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will testify during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to encourage Congress to renew the Special Diabetes Program and advocate for policies to ensure insulin is available at an affordable and predictable price. He will be joined by Aaron Kowalski, Ph.D., JDRF CEO, Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, and more than 160 JDRF Children's Congress delegates. The youth delegates will travel to Washington D.C. from across the U.S. and JDRF's international affiliates in the United Kingdom, Australia, the Netherlands, and Canada.

What: Jimmy Jam, member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and type 1 diabetes parent to testify at Senate hearing in support of the Special Diabetes Program and insulin affordability

Who: JDRF, Jimmy Jam, Aaron Kowalski, Ph.D., JDRF CEO, Dr. Griffin Rodgers, NIH, Senator Susan Collins, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Senator Patty Murray, members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, youth living with type 1 diabetes and their families

When: Tuesday, July 11 at 10 a.m.

Where: The Dirksen Senate Office Building, 50 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002, Room 106

