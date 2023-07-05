NIKOLA REPORTS SECOND QUARTER VEHICLE PRODUCTION, DELIVERIES

Nikola achieves strong quarterly sales for Nikola Class 8 battery-electric trucks, doubles retail sales vs. Q1

Full financial results to be announced on Friday, August 4, 2023

Momentum set for Q3 introduction of hydrogen fuel cell electric truck

PHOENIX, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, announced its quarterly deliveries for its battery-electric truck, with wholesale of 45 trucks and retail of 66 trucks in the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Nikola continues its refocused plan of concentration on the North American market, reducing costs and producing the highest-quality Class 8 zero-emission trucks available today.

Nikola Tre BEV by the numbers:

Units Q1 2023 Q2 2023 YTD total Wholesale 31 45 76 Retail 33 66 99 Production 63 33 96

"It is not easy being a pioneer in the zero-emission Class 8 truck space, but we are witnessing a remarkable surge in momentum," said Nikola CEO Michael Lohscheller. "We take great pride in our current achievements and the influx of orders coming in for our soon-to-be-produced hydrogen fuel cell electric truck. I believe there has not been a better time to be at Nikola as we move forward, together."

Nikola has not completed its quarterly closing and review process or the preparation of its financial statements for the second quarter, and will announce full financial results on Friday, August 4, 2023. On that day, Nikola's management will hold a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT) to review and discuss the company's business and outlook.

To augment Nikola's stockholder engagement and strengthen communication with investors, Nikola will utilize a Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies to allow verified retail and institutional investors to submit and upvote questions. Management will address a selection of the questions relating to Nikola's business and financial results on the earnings call.

The platform will open July 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) and close on August 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT). To submit questions, please visit app.saytechnologies.com/nikola-corporation-2023-q2.

What: Date of Nikola Q2 2023 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Friday, August 4, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT)

Webcast: https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events (live and replay)

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, via the HYLA brand, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com , Facebook @nikolamotorcompany, Instagram @nikolamotorcompany, YouTube @nikolamotorcompany, LinkedIn @nikolamotorcompany or Twitter @nikolamotor.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

