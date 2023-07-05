Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert C. Garrett Ranked No. 1 in CEO Forum's 10 CEOs Transforming Healthcare in America

Mr. Garrett honored with prestigious ranking for 3rd year in a row for advancing health equity and building stronger communities

EDISON, N.J., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey's largest and most integrated health network, is proud to announce that CEO Robert C. Garrett is ranked No. 1 in the prestigious CEO Forum's 10 CEOs Transforming Healthcare'' in the U.S. for the third year in a row.

In selecting Mr. Garrett as No. 1, the editorial board noted the network's remarkable advances to improve health equity and praised "Mr. Garrett's leadership in identifying social determinants, analysis of demographics and creating new levels of access, and methodology of inclusivity in training medical students.''

In the recently released magazine, Mr. Garrett is once again honored among an impressive roster of leading CEOs from prestigious organizations including the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the American Medical Association, and Jefferson Health.

"Everyone in this extraordinary organization can claim ownership to this honor, our heroic front-line teams who continue to put patients first, our leadership teams who execute our winning strategies, our educators and our board members,'' Mr. Garrett said.

The network was recognized for a robust and rapidly growing social determinants of health strategy which addresses issues that greatly impact health in five areas: food insecurity, housing insecurity, transportation issues, caregiver support, and mental health/substance abuse treatment.

The network created two separate digital platforms which were built into the electronic medical record to help providers collect information about social needs from patients. In just two years, the network has screened 700,000 people and provided more than 2.4 million referrals to community resources many people in need did not even know existed.

Additionally, the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine offers an innovative and nationally acclaimed Human Dimension program to teach future physicians about the importance of the social determinants of health. While many schools offer courses or classes, this approach is foundational to the curriculum. Students go out in pairs to underserved patients throughout the entirety of their medical education. They do this while they are also mastering the hard sciences required of any M.D. candidate in the nation. By viewing healthcare through a broader lens, including non-medical issues, we add a human dimension to the training of future physicians.

"Every person in this nation should have equal access to high-quality healthcare providers and be given all the tools necessary to achieve optimal health," Mr. Garrett said.

