EpicQuest Education's Davis College Announces Continued Articulation Agreement with Lourdes University

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), ("EpicQuest Education", "EEIQ" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking college and university degrees in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that Davis College and Lourdes University will officially sign an Articulation Agreement (the "Agreement") signifying their continued academic partnership. Davis College President Diane Brunner and Lourdes University President William J. Bisset will officially sign the Agreement tomorrow, July 6th, at 10:30 am ET on the Lourdes University campus in Sylvania, Ohio.

Agreement with Lourdes University Provides Davis College Students a Pathway for Continued Academic Advancement

The purpose of the Agreement between Davis College and Lourdes University is to renew the transfer pathway for Davis College students where course credits earned at Davis College could be transferred and accepted by Lourdes University. As specified by the Agreement, certain transfer credits can be applied towards one of the baccalaureate degree programs offered by the Lourdes University College of Business and Leadership and allocated as per the programs' requirements.

"Educational partnerships and articulation agreements such as this are vital to providing a seamless transfer for students looking to further their education and careers. We continue to focus on developing career training programming and partnerships with renowned universities that will expand our students' options in today's challenging job market. Davis College is committed to student success, and we are pleased to recommit to this partnership," commented Diane Brunner, President of Davis College.

"The Lourdes University College of Business and Leadership has a long history of providing transfer pathways and articulation agreements for Davis College business graduates. We are so pleased to reaffirm our commitment to this region's higher education students and employers," added Jami Curley, Interim Dean of the Lourdes University College of Business and Leadership.

In addition, the Agreement states that the faculty and staff of both Davis College and Lourdes University are encouraged to visit each institution to plan, survey, observe and/or participate in meetings with students and/or faculty. The Agreement will take effect in the Fall of 2023 and will be reviewed periodically to ensure any updates of courses applicable from either institution are reflected for accuracy.

The Company believes that its academic partnership programs are important as they offer students a clear pathway for continued academic advancement and expanded career opportunities. Through articulation agreements with select universities, both Davis College and EduGlobal College students can pursue university degrees in a variety of fields. The Company's mission is to provide cost-effective and high-value academic experiences of a practical nature for its students. In addition, EEIQ's international collaborations offer enriched multicultural experiences that can help students reach their full potential and better prepare them for careers in the global economy.

About Lourdes University

Lourdes University ("Lourdes") is a Catholic and Franciscan institution established in 1958 by the Sisters of St. Francis. Offering undergraduate and graduate degrees, Lourdes is known for its quality academic programs and personalized attention afforded to students. Accredited by nine national and regional educational organizations, Lourdes students can major in several arts and sciences, business and leadership, social sciences, and nursing programs. The robust liberal arts education and Franciscan-inspired service learning requirement ensure students receive a holistic education that prepares them for professional and personal success. For more information, please visit www.lourdes.edu/.

About Davis College

Davis College was founded in 1858 and is a private career-training college located in Toledo, Ohio. Davis College offers a specialized professional career training curriculum in numerous fields, and its mission is to provide marketable skills that enhance the employability of its graduates. Davis College offers coursework flexibility to ensure program success as well as externship opportunities that provide its student population with real-world skill sets prior to graduation. In addition to its offering a four-year Bachelor of Science in Business degree, expected to begin in the Fall of 2023, Davis College has agreements with several four-year US universities for 'transfer pathways' that pave the way for its associate degree students to gain admission with the ability to transfer earned course credits. Davis College is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools with programs authorized by the Ohio Board of Higher Education. For more information, please visit www.daviscollege.edu/ .

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and college degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. For more information, please visit www.epicquesteducation.com/ .

