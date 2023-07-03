S&T BANCORP TO WEBCAST SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

INDIANA, Pa. , July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's second quarter 2023 earnings will be held live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Christopher J. McComish, chief executive officer, David G. Antolik, president, and Mark Kochvar, chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its second quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

PERTINENT USER INFORMATION:

What: S&T Bancorp, Inc. 2nd Quarter Earnings Conference Call

When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 20, 2023

Where: S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com

How: Live and replay webcast over the internet

After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at www.stbancorp.com for 12 months.

To Ask Questions:

Prior to the webcast, please email questions to investor.relations@stbank.com . Also, participants who log into the conference call will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.

Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release:

The S&T Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Press Release can be accessed on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at www.stbancorp.com .

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.2 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2023 Best-in-State Bank. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

