Marcello Boldrini Appointed CEO of Kraton Corporation

HOUSTON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping by-products, announced that Marcello Boldrini has been appointed CEO of Kraton Corporation.

Mr. Boldrini has served as co-CEO, Kraton Corporation and CEO, Kraton Pine Chemicals since March 15, 2022. Under his leadership, the company has achieved remarkable success, delivering large-scale revenue and exponential growth. Through strategic planning, effective execution, and a relentless drive for innovation, Mr. Boldrini has guided the organization to new heights.

Mr. Yong Nam, Chairman of Kraton, said, "Marcello has extensive industry knowledge, operational depth, and a proven track record in driving performance improvements, combined with the ability to mobilize and lead large organizations. We are confident that he will realize Kraton's 2030 vision of becoming a leading sustainable producer of specialty polymers and pine chemicals."

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Boldrini said: "Kraton consistently proves its ability to deliver innovative solutions to complex challenges, and I am excited to lead the company towards a more sustainable future. We will unlock new opportunities, fuel growth, and create value for our customers, employees, and communities with purpose and enthusiasm. Together we will shape the future of our industry and make a positive difference in the world."

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

