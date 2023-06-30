SMITHS FALLS, ON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that it has entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements (collectively, the "Exchange Agreements") with certain holders (collectively, the "Noteholders") of the Company's outstanding 4.25% unsecured senior notes due 2023 (the "Notes"), to acquire C$12.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes from the Noteholders in exchange for common shares of the Company (the "Canopy Shares") and cash.

Canopy Growth Announces Equitization of C$12.5 Million of Notes due in July 2023 (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement to equitize these notes and remain focused on further strengthening Canopy's financial position. This announcement builds on other already completed actions to preserve cash and provide additional financial flexibility," said Judy Hong, Chief Financial Officer, Canopy Growth.

Transaction Details

In accordance with the terms of the Exchange Agreements, Canopy Growth has agreed to acquire and cancel C$12.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes from the Noteholders in exchange for cash, including accrued and unpaid interest owing under the Notes, and the issuance of approximately 24.3 million Canopy Shares.

The transaction is being conducted as a private placement, and any Canopy Shares to be issued in the Transaction will be issued pursuant to the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), afforded by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act in transactions not involving any public offering. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities described above, nor will there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

HudsonWest LLC acted as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the transaction.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a leading North American cannabis and CPG company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Our CPG portfolio features sugar-free sports hydration brand BioSteel, targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to Acreage Holdings, Inc. a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands, a leading cannabis edible brand in North America, and Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond our world-class products, Canopy Growth is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

