9x Grammy nominee Roccstar and ThirdEye announce "RocEye", a breakthrough in AI/MR immersive experience to interact with Artists! Powered by smart glasses/apps for entertainment!

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roccstar is Grammy nominated for producing some of the biggest artists on the planet such as Chris brown, Post Malone, Mary J Blige and the list goes on! Roccstar has brought several artists from his superstar roster of collaborations into the RocEye partnership to maximize reach worldwide through the biggest fanbases possible! This synergistic collaboration brings the best of entertainment know-how with leaders in immersive technology, benefiting artists and fans worldwide, with a possible valuation of over $1B based on similar industry comparables.

Immersive Interaction with loved ones, anytime, anywhere using HoloEye App.. powered by AI/MR technology (PRNewswire)

9x Grammy nominee Roccstar & ThirdEye announce “RocEye”, breakthrough experience with Artists! Powered by smart glasses!

The RocEye products will be pioneering for entertainment, built in collaboration with exclusive partnerships with Artists. Apps on the custom smart glasses/phones will allow fans worldwide to interact with an AI/MR powered version of artists that they can talk, walk and interact with via app HOLOEYE, enjoy content related to the artist; stream reality shows and concerts, and more. The valuation of the technology combined with these partnerships/subscribers is already near unicorn status.

Roccstar has written and produced songs for well-known artists such as Chris Brown, Lil Kim, Post Malone, Usher, Rita Ora, Fergie, Prince Royce, Kendrick Lamar, J.Lo, Diplo, Timbaland and Melissa Etheridge. Roccstar wrote and produced numerous tracks on Chris Brown's album X, which was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album Grammy Award. Accolades include debut Billboard single, "Confidence"; Grammy nominated best soundtrack song "Rude" from "The Fifty Shades of Grey"; cast of Vh1's 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood'; and a guest star on Vh1's 'Basketball Wives'.

Roccstar said "I am excited to continue my decades old partnerships with leading artists to enable immersive interactions, which is the future of entertainment with AI/MR. The use cases are truly limitless allowing fans located anywhere, anytime to interact with their favorite artists powered by our immersive technologies such as the Smart Glasses and HoloEye app."

"We have been instrumental in developing many AI/MR applications for various use cases and we are excited to take our unparalleled AI/MR products to the entertainment industry" said Nick Cherukuri, CEO of ThirdEye. "We look forward to making the fans feel the immersive universal connection with their favorite artists for a more delightful entertainment experience, enhancing a sense of belonging, transcending distances, and reaching millions of new users worldwide."

(PRNewsfoto/ThirdEye Gen, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ThirdEye Gen, Inc.