Dana Incorporated to Announce 2023 Second-quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on July 28

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) will release its 2023 second-quarter financial results on Friday, July 28, 2023. A press release will be issued at approximately 7 a.m. EDT, followed by a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. EDT. Members of the company's senior management team will be available at that time to discuss the results and answer related questions.

The conference call can be accessed by telephone from both domestic and international locations using the information provided below:

Conference ID: 9943139

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 440-5873

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0319

Audio streaming and slides will be available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors .

A webcast replay can be accessed via Dana's investor website following the call.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Dana, with a history dating to 1904, was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek magazine for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

Investor Contact

Craig Barber

419.887.5166

Media Contact

Jeff Cole

419.887.3535

