BJ'S RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE® KICKS OFF SUMMER WITH THE RETURN OF THE ICONIC PEANUT BUTTER S'MORES PIZOOKIE® AND EXCITING NEW MENU ITEMS

BJ's Restaurants unveils nine new menu items, plus the return of the beloved Peanut Butter S'mores Pizookie®, just in time for Summer

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's nothing s'more exciting than new s'mmer specials, and today, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) debuts nine brand-new menu items and announces the return of its fan-favorite Peanut Butter S'mores Pizookie®! From savory starters and creative cocktails to new take-out and delivery specials, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is refreshing its robust menu to feature even more surprises for guests.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (PRNewswire)

"BJ's fans have spoken, and we are excited to not only bring back our most-coveted seasonal flavor, Peanut Butter S'mores, but also expand our menu with crave-able new dishes and innovative cocktails," said Heidi Rogers, Senior Vice President of Marketing at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "We have a feeling BJ's guests will be thrilled with these unique and fun additions that promise to enhance the BJ's experience and become new fan favorites!"

Back by popular demand, the world-famous Peanut Butter S'mores Pizookie® is the perfect shareable dessert for peak summer nostalgia. Featuring a warm, ooey-gooey Ghirardelli® triple chocolate cookie piled high with peanut butter, toasted marshmallows, and finished with rich vanilla bean ice cream, the creative take on summer s'mores transports guests to sweet fireside memories.

For a refreshing sip or cool off on a hot summer's day, BJ's is introducing four creative takes on the classic Margarita. The new, one-of-a-kind White Peach Boba-Rita is a flavor sensation with juicy peaches and strawberry boba. For the sweet taste of summer heat, the Spicy Mango Margarita includes fresh jalapeños and a Tajin rim. As a more refreshing way of cooling off from the heat, the Casamigos Watermelon Margarita is a light alternative, infused with fresh watermelon and finished with a tajin rim. Rounding out the new and improved margarita menu is the BJ's Grand Patrón Margarita features a mini bottle of Grand Marnier topping off the glass.

Three new savory summer hits have also been added to BJ's menu, including Hickory Brisket Nachos that are a great addition to any backyard barbecue this summer. For a salty bar snack, BJ's kitchen and brewing teams have elevated the popular soft pretzel with the Big Twist Pretzel with BJ's Beer Cheese, a warm pizza-oven-baked pretzel with a side of BJ's Brewhouse Blonde® beer cheese and honey Dijon mustard for dipping. Last but certainly not least, BJ's rounds out its new menu updates with the original Buffalo Stampede Chicken Pasta with crispy chicken over pasta tossed in a creamy and spicy buffalo sauce with a refreshing ranch drizzle.

For those planning pool parties, and backyard barbecues this summer, BJ's has two new crowd-pleasing dishes available exclusively via takeout and delivery, including the Cheeseburger Pizza, an unexpected combination of two summer favorites that features a fire-grilled beef crumble and BJ's signature burger sauce and pizza crust. For a lighter yet equally satisfying option on a warm summer night, the Chicken Tortilla Pasta is BJ's creative take on the classic chicken tortilla soup.

With these innovative additions to the BJ's menu this summer, the beloved restaurant offers countless combinations for a summer to remember. For more information on BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, please visit bjsrestaurants.com.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. A winner of the 2023 Vibe Vista Award in the Best Spirits Program category and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 30 states. All restaurants offer dine in, take out, delivery, and large-party catering. For more information on BJ's, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

