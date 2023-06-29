Access Healthcare retains "Leader" title for 5th year in Everest Group's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations - Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

RECOGNIZED YET AGAIN FOR SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN REVENUE AND EXPANDED SERVICE DELIVERY CAPABILITIES

DALLAS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Healthcare has been recognized as a "Leader" in the 2023 edition of the Everest Group's annual Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations - Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment. This marks the company's fifth consecutive year as a "Leader," it was also honored as a "Star Performer" in the previous two assessments.

In the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, the Everest Group evaluated 31 providers based on market impact, business vision, and delivery capabilities. The assessment focuses on the providers' ability to deliver services consistently and successfully.

Over the past five assessments, Access Healthcare has been consistently positioned at the forefront of the industry on these parameters.

Anurag Jain, Chairman and CEO of Access Healthcare, said, "The Everest PEAK Matrix provides an opportunity for us to assess where we are in evolving our solutions and services portfolio. We have invested in expanding our delivery capacity, automation, analytics, and innovation. We have emerged as a trusted partner in helping healthcare organizations alleviate administrative burdens and achieve market-leading administrative, financial, and clinical outcomes. We are in an expansion mode both organically and inorganically."

Kumar Shwetabh, President & Chief Growth Officer of Access Healthcare and CEO of Pacific BPO, said, "We have achieved market leadership through a relentless focus on delivering our services in a scalable, innovative, and transparent manner. We infuse AI-powered automation across the revenue cycle, which, combined with our deep global delivery model and investments in talent development, helps us redefine conventional service delivery models. We have emerged as the go-to partner for hospitals, health systems, and medical groups seeking digital transformation of their revenue cycle operations."

Access Healthcare's deep global delivery model is complemented by its proprietary AI-powered automation suite, echo, which has well-developed use cases for patient access, HIM and coding, and denials management. The company's technology ecosystem provides unmatched security and achievement of market-leading outcomes.

