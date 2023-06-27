TRX Acquires YBell Fitness* Accelerating Innovation In Functional Training And Further Cementing The Brand As Global Leaders In Fitness

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRX , a global leader in functional training equipment and education announces the acquisition of YBell®, an Australian revolutionary fitness equipment company known for its innovative designs and versatile training tools. This strategic acquisition enhances TRX's cutting-edge, multi-purpose, patented product offerings and training solutions.

TRX® ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF YBELL® FITNESS (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome YBell to the TRX family. Our product philosophy is to offer high utility with low frills," said TRX Founder, Randy Hetrick. "Combining a kettlebell and dumbbell into a single piece of equipment that improves the experience of both is one of those generational inventions that we strive to offer to the market. Their innovation in functional training tools aligns perfectly with our mission to empower people to move better and live healthier lives."

Aaron "Az" Laurence, Founder of YBell, shared his excitement, "This is a significant milestone. We have always believed in the power of functional training and creating products that challenge and inspire individuals to achieve their fitness goals. By joining TRX and tapping into their twenty year track record of innovation, we accelerate our reach of a wider audience and continue our mission of transforming the way people train."

The acquisition will further enhance TRX's ecosystem enabling fitness enthusiasts, personal trainers, and gym owners the access to a comprehensive range of functional training equipment and related education. A YBell certification is already offered as part of the TRX education curriculum in addition to YBell content securing a key place on the TRX Training Club® App, which now features over 1,000 fitness classes and many weekly live classes.

Jack Daly, CEO of TRX, added, "The addition of YBell to our portfolio represents an exciting opportunity to expand our world-class product offerings to our consumers, commercial partners and our 300,000 global certified personal trainers. Having Az join forces with Randy Hetrick doubles our generational inventor pool at TRX. Alongside our new industry-leading supply chain and globally recognized education certification, we are confident that the combination of TRX's expertise and YBell Fitness' innovative patented designs will drive the category forward and elevate the training experience for our customers."

For more information on the YBell Fitness acquisition, its key product details and offerings, along with more information on TRX products such as the TRX Training Club , and its exceptional lineup of Functional Training products, including TRX HOME2 , TRX PRO4 , TRX Rip Trainer , TRX Bandit , and Functional Training Tools , please visit TRXTraining.com .

About TRX ®

Founded in 2004, TRX® was built on the revolutionary idea that fitness is portable and can be achieved with Suspension Training®, the iconic black and yellow straps found in gyms across the globe that power your training with bodyweight-based exercises. TRX is the leader in functional training solutions for consumers and professionals, offering a complete line of highly effective, versatile, and portable fitness equipment for unparalleled full body workouts that can be performed at home, at the gym, or on the road. With the recent launch of TRX Training Club®, the company is now a global omnichannel and offers digital content, daily live classes and on-demand workouts led by world-class trainers. TRX has certified over 300,000 trainers and is trusted by pro athletes, pro trainers, and physical therapists. With offices in Florida, and the U.K., as well as sales in more than 30 countries, TRX has truly become a worldwide fitness phenomenon.

TRX® (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TRX