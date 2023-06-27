Memorial Hermann Health System Makes a Strategic Investment in Memora Health to Modernize Care Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Hermann Health System – a non-profit health system committed to creating healthier Houston communities – has made a strategic investment in Memora Health, the leading intelligent care enablement platform, to streamline complex care journeys for clinicians and patients by leveraging the power of AI through evidence-based care programs.

Patients navigating complex care journeys, such as orthopedic surgery, cancer treatment or perinatal care, often have many questions and require a high frequency of engagement from their care teams. Utilizing Memora's AI-backed technology, health systems will digitize and automate routine elements of these care journeys, such as answering frequently asked questions or following up to ensure medication adherence, to increase patient engagement, proactively provide critical education and free up providers to focus on care.

"As a community-focused health system, we're always looking to invest in new digital technologies that will enable us to better meet the diverse needs of our patients across the Greater Houston area, while also supporting our providers and physician partners," said Feby Abraham, PhD, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Memorial Hermann. "Memora's focus on complex care journeys is a key differentiator and ensures care teams can deliver high-touch, personalized care to patients across a breadth of clinical care programs."

Memora's platform uses AI and natural language processing to take on routine tasks and proactively screen for changes in symptoms, new changes in health and adherence to care plan goals. In one example where Memora's conversational AI "Felix" was implemented to address questions of post-operative hip arthroscopy patients, Felix independently answered over 30% of patient questions, and 80% of the patients enrolled rated the helpfulness of their communication through the platform as good or excellent.

"We are thrilled to support Memorial Hermann in its vision to create healthier communities, now and for generations to come," said Manav Sevak, co-founder and chief executive officer at Memora. "We believe this strategic investment will help simplify and improve the care journey for patients once they make the move outside the four walls of the hospital and back into their homes."

Memorial Hermann joins other strategic health system investors as part of a funding round that included Northwell Holdings, the venture investment arm of Northwell Health, NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health and others. This investment is part of Memorial Hermann's continued push to transform its enterprise using cutting-edge digital health technologies. The system has emerged as a leader in clinical care redesign in recent years through its efforts to reduce unnecessary clinical variation, shorten lengths of stay, better manage care coordination and improve clinical documentation.

About Memora Health

Memora Health, the leading intelligent care enablement platform, helps clinicians focus on top-of-license practice while proactively engaging patients along complex care journeys. Memora partners with leading health systems, health plans, and digital health companies to transform the care delivery process for care teams and patients. The company's platform digitizes and automates high-touch clinical workflows, supercharging care teams by intelligently triaging patient-reported concerns and data to appropriate care team members and providing patients with proactive, two-way communication and support. To learn more about Memora's vision to make care more actionable, accessible and always-on, visit memorahealth.com .

About Memorial Hermann Health System

Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,700 affiliated physicians and 32,000 employees practice high quality, innovative, evidence-based care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 260 care delivery sites. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization , 17* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. For more than 115 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing nearly $500 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs . Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.

*Memorial Hermann Health System owns and operates 14 hospitals and has joint ventures with three other hospital facilities, including Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital First Colony, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital- Katy.

