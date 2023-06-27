HTeaO Unveils New Item 19 Showing Exceptional Franchise Performance, Reinforcing Profitability and Growth Potential

Leading Iced Tea Brand Continues to Pioneer the Market with Innovative Concept, will reach 95 Opened Units by End of 2023

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HTeaO, the fresh-brewed iced tea franchise, announced the inclusion of its first-ever ITEM 19 in its 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) showcasing the brand's remarkable Average Unit Volume (AUV) numbers. Highlights of the ITEM 19 include an AUV of $1,352,540.98 (per 2023 FDD) with 75+ open locations and a very robust pipeline of over 100 additional sites secured and under construction.

HTeaO has continued its strong expansion in 2023 and will have 95 locations open by year end. Continuing its impressive trajectory and expansion nationwide, HTeaO projects additional growth and market dominance through its continually growing pipeline and excitement around the brand. The brand also has over 100 sites under construction and hundreds of additional candidates applying to join the HTeaO franchise network. (PRNewswire)

"Our ITEM 19 clearly reflects the attractiveness of our concept and demonstrates the immense potential and profitability HTeaO offers to franchisees," said Justin Howe, Chief Executive Officer of HTeaO. "HTeaO stands out in the market because there is truly nothing else like it. This brand has ignited excitement nationwide with more unit openings and agreements signed, as existing and aspiring entrepreneurs have joined the system to take advantage of this viable franchise business opportunity with significant growth potential and scalability."

Pioneering the market with its innovative concept, HTeaO has continued its strong expansion in 2023 and will have 95 locations open by year end. Continuing its impressive trajectory and expansion nationwide, HTeaO projects additional growth and market dominance through its continually growing pipeline and excitement around the brand.

In addition, the brand has an impressively strong growth pipeline in place with over 100 sites under construction and hundreds of additional candidates applying to join the ever-growing HTeaO family. The brand also projects to award a record number of franchise agreements in 2024.

"HTeaO is revolutionizing the tea industry and is on track to be established as the ultimate destination for tea lovers across the nation as more and more franchisees join the franchise system and expand the brand into new markets and states," said Andrew Hawes, Chief Development Officer of HTeaO. "With a first-to-market franchise model, proven system, unmatched support and attractive AUV numbers, we anticipate a strong end to 2023 that will carry over well into the next year."

HTeaO is a unique franchise concept that has perfected a simplistic business model, dealing primarily in iced tea. The brand is committed to providing a high-quality product, with all its ingredients fresh and 100 percent natural, in a fun and clean environment. Striving for precise consistency, each store is equipped with their own proprietary water plant, creating the purest tasting water. HTeaO has also created its own supply chain, to ensure each store receives all essential products, and helps keep costs inexpensive.

HTeaO values a strong partnership with each franchisee every step of the way, helping them build a strong location from the start. This begins with a Real Estate Orientation Training seminar, an in-person market analysis/tour, and demographic research to determine a viable location. From there, HTeaO is involved with the architectural plans, permits, construction, and certificate of occupancy. After the franchisees have been trained and the store is up and running, HTeaO continues to offer support to owners through providing access to a mentor, utilizing marketing efforts, and aiding with promotions and philanthropic activities.

Interested in learning more on how you can join the HTeaO family, inquire by visiting https://hteao.com/franchise/ .

About HTeaO

HTeaO is the leading iced tea franchise and is breaking into a niche category within the beverage industry. With a cost-effective business model, the brand operates their own supply chain, significantly lowering the cost of goods. HTeaO serves ultra-premium tea, water and coffee related products to customers in-store and through a drive-thru. 26 handcrafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea are sold at each location, created with a proprietary water filtration system, and 100% all natural ingredients. In early January this year, HTeaO announced a minority partnership with two Dallas based Private equity firms: Crux Capital and Trive Capital. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the partnership will help to ensure HTeaO's stable expansion. HTeaO believes in creating a welcoming atmosphere and makes a large effort to give back to the local community.

HTeaO Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HTeaO