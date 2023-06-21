SRMG and Billboard launch Billboard Arabia: Creating a global platform and stage for Arab artists

Partnership Highlights:

Billboard Arabia will introduce Billboard's iconic franchises to the MENA market, including Music Awards, Charts, Arab Music Week, Women in Music, and much more.

The new platform will spotlight artists with Arab roots by celebrating creativity and artistry, as well as increasing accessibility to a wider global audience.

SRMG's partnership with Billboard is another example of its transformation strategy to redefine the regional media ecosystem by championing local and regional talent and delivering high-quality content.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SRMG, the largest integrated media group from the MENA region, and Billboard, the world's most influential music media brand, have partnered to launch Billboard Arabia. The newly launched platform is dedicated to celebrating artists with Arab roots by spotlighting their music and promoting personal stories on a global stage.

Billboard Arabia (PRNewswire)

SRMG media group and Billboard have partnered to launch Billboard Arabia

Billboard Arabia will be the premier global destination for artists with Arab roots – bringing the latest releases, reviews and interviews from the biggest names, exclusive coverage of regional and global events, original photography, and special video content together in one centralized location. Billboard Arabia will launch several charts over the next year, utilizing data from the top digital streaming platforms such as Spotify, Anghami, YouTube and others to highlight the artists and songs driving the global and regional music industry.

Billboard Arabia celebrates and amplifies the work of Arab artists for a global audience by republishing content across Billboard's digital products. It will also host the Billboard Arabia Music Awards, as well as live concerts, activations, and regional and international events to celebrate all music genres and the artists that are inspiring innovation in the industry.

Since its founding almost 130 years ago, Billboard has transformed the music industry. Through its platforms, Billboard has created a passionate and deeply engaged audience, celebrating popular culture and bringing people together around the world. Billboard Arabia will bring that same passion for music to cover the stories, experiences and cultures from the MENA region.

According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, MENA is the fastest growing music region in the world. In 2022 alone, a handful of rising Arab artists garnered more than one billion streams, demonstrating the significant potential of the music market in the MENA region.

"The music scene in the MENA region is rapidly transforming. However, there is currently no dedicated platform to spotlight and tell the stories of the Arab artists leading innovation in the global music industry. Our partnership with Billboard will help fill that void in the market." said Jomana R. Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG. "Billboard Arabia is more than just a digital platform. It will be the premier destination to celebrate the Arab music community and empower the business of music through data-driven charts, live concerts and awards. Our vision at SRMG is to ensure that creators and audiences have increased access to high-quality, original content and impactful experiences."

"We are excited to join forces with SRMG to launch Billboard Arabia," said Mike Van, President of Billboard. "Billboard has a strong legacy of recognizing and amplifying artists across genres, languages, and cultures with a mission to share the power of music with new fans everywhere. SRMG's reach and access in the region coupled with our experience will ensure artists with Arab roots are heard around the world."

Billboard Arabia was announced today from the SRMG Beach at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. As part of the announcement of Billboard Arabia, several artists from MENA are joining SRMG in Cannes to celebrate the diversity of sounds from the region. This includes performances from Elyanna, Felukah, Kouz1, DJ Outlaw, Jeed, Moayad Al Nefaie, Flipperachi, Meshaal, and DJ Rodge.

Billboard Arabia is now live across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Be sure to check out Billboard Arabia's engaging content about Arab artists.

Twitter: @billboardarabia

Instagram: @billboardarabia

Facebook: @billboardarabia

YouTube: @billboardarabia

ABOUT SRMG:

SRMG is the largest integrated media group from the MENA region. With a +50-year legacy responsible for many regional firsts, SRMG has built a portfolio of over 30 outlets – including Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq Network which includes Asharq News and Asharq Business with Bloomberg, Arab News, Independent Arabia, Sayidaty, Hia and more.

Through its diversified platforms, SRMG brings quality news and information to an audience of millions across 4 continents in 7 languages. SRMG provides access to the biggest stories and issues, including exclusive news and in-depth analysis in an innovative way to help convey all regional and global events.

A champion of regional creativity, ideas, and innovation, SRMG has now expanded beyond media - diversifying its business to include book publishing, events and experiences, research and advisory, content production, venture capital and more. Leveraging its experience and knowledge of the region - and supported by global talent and partners - SRMG aims to unlock the possibilities of the future.

For more information, please visit: https://www.srmg.com

ABOUT BILLBOARD:

Billboard is a global music media brand, with a renowned authority among artists, fans and the industry. Billboard powers the ultimate global music destination and magazine, featuring unrivaled reporting on music news, issues and trends, the industry's definitive charts, encompassing the most complete and well-respected database of charts across all music genres. Billboard also produces elite experiences and events which regularly convene the industry and consumers around important conversations – from the annual Power 100 to Women in Music to Latin Music Week and more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Billboard