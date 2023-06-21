JULIUS MEINL COFFEE ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH PASTRY CHEF ANTONIO BACHOUR

VIENNA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Vienna coffee roaster, Julius Meinl, has announced award-winning pastry chef and author, Antonio Bachour, as its Global Brand Ambassador.

The partnership is driven by the shared values between Julius Meinl and Antonio Bachour, including a deep passion for exceptional taste, a common vision to create meaningful moments in people's lives, and a strong commitment to social and environmental responsibility.

Renowned for his hyper-creative desserts, Antonio Bachour has won numerous awards, has been named one of the best pastry chefs in the United States, and has received the Best Pastry Chef in the World Award from the prestigious Best Chefs Foundation, the world's leading culinary award platform.

Antonio Bachour, who speaks with excitement about becoming an ambassador for one of the oldest coffee roasters in the world, stated: "I have chosen this coffee brand because Julius Meinl embodies tradition, elegance and a long-standing culture with social and environmental responsibility. It's a trusted brand with a strong reputation that shares the same values as me, one of the most important being the contentment of offering people moments of pure enjoyment and happiness through our food and drinks. To stand here as an ambassador is an absolute pleasure."

Commenting on this collaboration, Razvan Talpau, Managing Director at Julius Meinl North America, said: "We are extremely honoured to partner with Antonio Bachour and be part of the unwavering pursuit of excellence and extraordinary creativity that delight the most discerning tastes. By combining our expertise and passion for coffee with Antonio's innovative approach to flavours, we can offer a truly exceptional experience to our customers. The fact that we stand in a position to be able to collaborate with someone who shares and recognises all that Julius Meinl stands for is truly humbling."

Antonio, who has been proudly serving Julius Meinl coffee in his award-winning pastry shop in Miami, has chosen to introduce an Original Bio & Fairtrade certified Coffee Blend this fall, which he highly appreciates: "Every extraordinary creation begins with the finest ingredients. Julius Meinl's 'The Originals Blend Gloriette Gold' embodies the perfect harmony of exceptional aromas and premium quality, and will pair exceptionally well with my desserts."

As part of his collaboration with the Vienna Coffeehouse Brand, Antonio will showcase the exceptional synergies by promoting the partnership in relevant channels, developing special projects and bespoke creations, as well as attending key events, including Host Milano.

About Julius Meinl: Founded in 1862, Julius Meinl is one of the oldest coffee roasters in the world and an iconic Vienna coffee house brand. Today Meinl coffees and teas are sold in over 50,000 hospitality venues in 70 countries.

About Antonio Bachour: Throughout his career, Antonio has been associated with globally renowned hotels and patisseries, including overseeing the St. Regis in Miami, and the dessert programs for 3* Michelin Chef Jean Georges' outlets at the hotel. His success has resulted in him opening four bakeries and publishing six books.

