DYNE Hospitality Group Opens New Tropical Smoothie Cafe® in Little Rock, Marking Its 100th Location

Milestone Cafe Opening Positions Tropical Smoothie Cafe for Stellar Mid-Year Growth

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee DYNE Hospitality Group announced the opening of its newest cafe on June 23rd at 322, Broadway St., Little Rock, which is the 100th cafe for the DYNE organization.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe logo (PRNewswire)

DYNE Hospitality Group, co-founded by Nick Crouch and Glen Johnson, currently operates 23 cafes across Arkansas, and has grown to100 locations across six states in just 11 years.

"We are ecstatic to see the continued success that DYNE has achieved in the last several years with Tropical Smoothie Cafe," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "Having the capacity to open 100 locations in such a short timeframe is a true testament to this group's dedication of exemplifying our values in each new community they serve. I know I can speak for the entire Tropical Smoothie Cafe support center when I say we are both thrilled and extremely proud to see this major accomplishment come to fruition. I send a very personal message of congratulations to my friends Glen and Nick as well as every member of the DYNE organization."

The franchisee group behind these cafes brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the restaurant industry. Crouch has previously held several operational roles within the restaurant industry and carries an entrepreneurial spirit. His journey within the franchising industry started as a Tropical Smoothie Cafe guest in St. Johns, Florida, where he fell in love with the brand and decided to purchase that very same cafe from the existing owners. Similarly, Johnson brings a seasoned background in commercial real estate with a unique outlook and operational perspective. The pair merged their companies together to become business partners and create DYNE Hospitality Group in 2017.

"From day one, our mission at DYNE Hospitality Group has always been to create opportunities and engage with the community around us," said Nick Crouch, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of DYNE Hospitality Group. "Reaching this momentous opening wouldn't be possible without the continued support from Tropical Smoothie Cafe and we are endlessly thankful to be able to grow with such an iconic brand. I know everyone at DYNE has put in the necessary hard work and made sacrifices to bring this dream to life, and this is certainly an emotional achievement as we look toward our next milestone."

In addition to the milestone location opening, the organization has also recently received recognition from the Tropical Smoothie Cafe support center at the brand's 2023 Inspire Better® convention. DYNE was recognized with the brand's "Franchisee of the Year" and "Developer of the Year" awards. These awards recognize DYNE's significant contributions to moving the brand forward, increasing Average Unit Volume (AUV), building top-notch facilities on prime real estate, and maintaining exceptional operations with superior guest service and fantastic company culture.

Adding to a growing list of impressive achievements this year, Tropical Smoothie Cafe recently marked its 11th consecutive year of positive same-store sales growth. The brand also opened 158 new franchised cafes in 2022, officially marking the highest number of new cafe openings for the brand in a single year.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with our better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities we serve. Born on a beach in 1997, today Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,235 locations in 44 states. For the third year in a row, the brand was ranked #1 in the Smoothie/Juice Category by Entrepreneur Franchisee 500. For 10 consecutive years the brand has received the Franchise Times Fast and Serious award, and for 2023 the brand received the TopScore FUND Award with a score of 920, the highest in the QSR segment by FRANdata, for the third consecutive year.

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe