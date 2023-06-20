GRAND WAILEA, A WALDORF ASTORIA RESORT, ANNOUNCES ITS REIMAGINED OCEANFRONT DINING VENUE, OLIVINE

Maui's iconic Wailea resort unveils a newly transformed dining concept with Italian coastal cuisine and a space that celebrates the pure beauty of Hawaiʻi

MAUI, Hawaii, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort , announces the debut of its newly reimagined dining concept, Olivine , following the recent refresh of four additional onsite culinary venues, and a property-wide revamp of the resort's rooms, suites and exclusive Napua private lounge. The opening of Olivine spurs the next phase of the refresh, including a full renovation of the resort's flagship Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa dining venue, followed by the highly anticipated debut of Grand Wailea's reimagined spa in the coming year. Honoring the natural beauty of its lush surroundings, Olivine specializes in coastal Italian cuisine prepared with local ingredients, as well as craft cocktails and an expansive wine list, each pairing seamlessly with views of the Pacific Ocean.

Woodfired Pizza at Olivine (PRNewswire)

Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, announces the debut of its newly reimagined Maui dining concept, Olivine.

"We are incredibly excited to share this new dining experience with our guests," says JP Oliver, managing director, Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort. "The resort's property-wide refresh has given us the opportunity to reimagine the Grand Wailea experience, and Olivine is a perfect example of how that will manifest in our food and beverage programming. We've been highly meticulous during this process to ensure that every change we implement aligns with our commitment to a retreat grounded in harmony, and we couldn't be happier to see it come to life for our guests."

Olivine inhabits the resort's stunning oceanfront venue that formerly housed Bistro Molokini, donning a new look inspired by its namesake mineral – also known as the "Hawaiian diamond" – one of Maui's primary minerals shaped by the steady flow of lava. The reimagined space is the work of Tihany Design , the studio behind the resort's refreshed venues to date, and exhibits a green and earthy color palette that nods to its name, with hues inspired by Positano on the Amalfi coast. Muted greens, yellows, blues and sandy neutrals contrast with geological and mineral textures, all of which ground the aesthetic in its surrounding natural elements.

"We're thrilled to welcome guests to Olivine, and look forward to sharing the hard work that's gone into creating this one-of-a-kind experience at Grand Wailea," says Executive Chef Ryan Urig, Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort. "The new concept brings the best of Maui ingredients to the art of Italian cuisine, and the result is a menu that beautifully showcases our island's sustainably sourced seafood, while evoking a sense of place. We can't wait for guests to experience the best of Maui and beyond at this new concept."

The Italian menu features handmade pastas by Chef Michele di Bari of Sale Pepe, Maui's beloved Italian bistro that transports Milan to Hawaiʻi, and authentic dishes incorporating local produce and seafood sourced from Hawaiʻi-based, sustainable aquaculture operation Blue Ocean Mariculture . To highlight the array of herbs grown on property by the resort's Head Landscaper Jim Heid, the menu includes a seasonal initiative that infuses them into menu items, olive oils, cocktails and more to reflect the bounty provided by the resort's lush vegetation. Signature menu items include Molokai sweet potato ravioli with lemon almond pesto, cacio e pepe prepared with tonnarelli, Parmigiano Reggiano, pepper and caviar, Hawaiian Kanpachi crudo plated with aged pancetta, smoky Romanesco, candied kumquats and ogo, and a selection of woodfired pizzas topped with seasonal ingredients.

Just as heaven, earth and sea harmoniously transform throughout the day, Olivine effortlessly shifts from a vibrant, airy daytime eatery to an atmospheric, sultry dining spot in the evening. By day, guests savor signature dishes such as housemade pizzas and 'ahi salad, while night brings Blue Ocean seafood dishes and fresh pastas. A selection of dinner-specific craft cocktails and a sommelier-curated master wine list become available with the setting sun, enabling guests to experience menus that are thoughtfully tailored to the time of day.

Olivine opens to the public on June 20, 2023, and is available for lunch from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., intermezzo 3 – 5 p.m. and dinner from 5 – 9 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome; however, reservations are encouraged and can be made at https://www.grandwailea.com/dine/olivine .

Olivine at Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort (PRNewswire)

Olivine at Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort (PRNewswire)

Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort (PRNewswire)

