Getvisibility brings its Revolutionary AI to Mac Endpoint Agent, Extending Data Classification and Security Visibility to Apple Devices

CORK, Ireland, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Getvisibility, a leading provider of data classification and data security solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its cutting-edge Mac endpoint agent. This innovative product expands the capabilities of data classification and data security visibility to Mac endpoints, empowering organizations with enhanced data security posture management and data protection capabilities.

In a technology breakthrough, Getvisibility is the first classification and data monitoring endpoint tool to fully support the new M1 Apple chip, ensuring compatibility and exceptional performance for Mac users.

Mac laptops and desktops are widely favored by company executives and professionals who handle and manage highly sensitive data on a daily basis. Recognizing the critical need to extend robust data security measures to these devices, Getvisibility has developed a comprehensive suite of tools that provide unrivaled coverage for organizations in need of effective data classification, discovery, and security solutions.

Key features of the Getvisibility Mac endpoint agent include:

Data Classification: The powerful data classification capabilities allow organizations to automatically identify and label sensitive data, enabling efficient data management and compliance with data protection regulations. Data Security Visibility: Getvisibility provides real-time visibility into data security posture, enabling organizations to detect and respond to potential threats and vulnerabilities effectively.

"We are delighted to introduce our Mac endpoint agent, offering an unprecedented level of data classification and security visibility to Apple M1 chip-based devices," said Mark Brosnan CEO at Getvisibility. "With the increasing use of Mac laptops and desktops by executives and professionals, it is essential to provide organizations with the tools they need to effectively classify, discover, and secure their data. The Getvisibility suite empowers businesses to proactively manage data security, ensuring compliance, mitigating risks, and safeguarding their sensitive information."

The Getvisibility Mac endpoint agent is now available for organizations seeking robust data classification and data security solutions for their Mac devices.

About Getvisibility:

Getvisibility is a leading provider of data classification and data security solutions. With its innovative technology, Getvisibility empowers organizations to effectively classify, discover, and secure their data, enabling compliance, mitigating risks, and protecting sensitive information. By leveraging cutting-edge capabilities, Getvisibility is committed to delivering unmatched coverage and excellence in data security.

