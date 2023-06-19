Neogen® Wins Red Dot Product Design Award

LANSING, Mich., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is proud to announce that its Petrifilm™ Plate Reader Advanced has won the 2023 Red Dot Award in the Product Design category.

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world's largest design competitions, established internationally as one of the most sought-after marks of quality for good design. Products selected within the Product Design category are recognized to be aesthetically appealing, functional, smart, or innovative, with outstanding design qualities.

"Neogen is honored to receive this prestigious recognition for our Petrifilm Plate Reader Advanced," said Dr. Rob Donofrio, Neogen's Chief Scientific Officer. "Before their transition to Neogen as part of the 3M Food Safety merger, our design team worked extremely hard to create a system that creates value for food safety customers. This award is a testament to their time, efforts, and expertise, and we are grateful to now have them as members of the Neogen team. We are committed to continuing to invest in the Petrifilm platform through our combined team of scientists, engineers, and industrial designers."

Efficiency is valued in food testing laboratories, as regulatory or accreditation requirements necessitate clear documentation, data tracking, personnel training, and implementation of new monitoring procedures or audits. Routine microbiological testing is one area that can be of focus to increase efficiency by reducing the time needed to prepare media and interpret results.

The Petrifilm Plate Reader Advanced helps food safety testing professionals efficiently reallocate their resources to ease some of the effects of staffing shortages. This, in turn, can allow technicians to increase their focus on proactive food testing to manage foodborne risks.

For more information on the Petrifilm Plate Reader Advanced platform, visit www.3M.com/LabAutomation.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The Company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

