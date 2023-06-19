JinkoSolar Signs Strategic Distribution Agreement for Residential Storage Solution with V. Kafkas SA

MUNICH, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its majority-owned principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. has signed a strategic distribution agreement for residential storage solution with V. Kafkas SA., the leading Greek company in the field of Electrical Equipment, Lighting, Building Automation and Energy Management Solutions. This agreement covers Greece and Cyprus for the years 2023 and 2024.

Mr. Frank Niendorf, General Manager Europe for JinkoSolar, commented, "The distributed generation market is growing impressively all over Europe, and with the recently announced government subsidies for residential systems in the Greek market, we will further achieve our growth ambitions. JinkoSolar's strategy regarding storage and PV is focused on delivering high-quality and reliable products that meet the specific needs of customers in the region. In Kafkas, we have found a loyal partner that shares our core values and that prioritizes building solid relationships like we do. We want to thank Kafkas for trusting us in the past and we look forward to more collaboration in the future. We believe that the synergy between JinkoSolar and Kafkas will lead us to achieve our desired successes in these rapidly growing sectors of the PV as RESS in the Greek market."

Mr. Nikos Kafkas, Managing Director of V. KAFKAS SA commented, "We appreciate the trust shown from JinkoSolar to our company all these years of our collaboration in the markets of Greece and Cyprus. The expansion of our synergy in the field of RESS gives us the mutual opportunity to further increase our dynamics in the growing residential market and inspire our customers to enter the era of energy management solutions. It is in our company's DNA to provide high quality, state of the art equipment and services to our customers and we retain this basic principle with this collaboration. With JinkoSolar we share the same vision for a more sustainable future and we are certain that this partnership will support our customers' journey towards reducing the environmental footprint and transforming buildings into "green", energy powerstores through the solar energy."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

