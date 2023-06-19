Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announce Pendency of Class Action and Settlement Involving Purchasers of Wells Fargo & Company Common Stock

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

SECURITIES LITIGATION Case No. 1:20-cv-04494-GHW-SN

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR

ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Wells Fargo & Company during the period from February 2, 2018 through March 12, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class").1

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (the "Court"), that the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $1,000,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on September 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Gregory H. Woods either in person at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse, Courtroom 12C, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007-1312, or by telephone or videoconference, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether, for purposes of the proposed Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiffs should be certified as Class Representatives for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated May 8, 2023 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to a payment from the Settlement. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Wells Fargo Securities Litigation, c/o Epiq Class Action and Claims Solutions, Inc., P.O. Box 5430, Portland, OR 97228-5430; (888) 301-4209; or info@WellsFargoSecuritiesClassAction.com. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the Settlement website, www.WellsFargoSecuritiesClassAction.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (or submitted online) no later than October 5, 2023. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than August 18, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement. Excluding yourself is the only option that may allow you to be part of any other current or future lawsuit against Defendants or any of the other released parties concerning the claims being resolved by the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and litigation expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Representative Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than August 18, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Wells Fargo Securities Litigation

c/o Epiq Class Action and Claims Solutions, Inc.

P.O. Box 5430

Portland, OR 97228-5430

(888) 301-4209

info@WellsFargoSecuritiesClassAction.com

www.WellsFargoSecuritiesClassAction.com



Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC

Attn: Laura H. Posner

88 Pine St., 14th Floor

New York, NY 10005

Tel.: (212) 220-2925

Fax: (212) 838-7745

Email: lposner@cohenmilstein.com

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

Attn: John C. Browne

1251 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

Tel.: (212) 554-1400

Fax: (212) 554-1444

Email: settlements@blbglaw.com

By Order of the Court

_____________________

1 Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice"), available at www.WellsFargoSecuritiesClassAction.com.

URL// www.WellsFargoSecuritiesClassAction.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP