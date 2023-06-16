Hurley)( Pro Surfer Filipe Toledo Wins Surf City El Salvador Pro

LA LIBERTAD, El Salvador, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurley)(, the iconic action sports brand, took a first-place win by team rider, Filipe Toledo, at the Surf City El Salvador Pro Presented by Corona. In the final heat Hurley's Toledo had near-perfect form to score an impeccable 9.00 and 8.33, to earn his 14th Championship Tour win. Filipe now moves into the #2 spot on the WSL's 2023 ranking. Toledo heads next to his home country of Brazil for the VIVO Rio Pro June 23rd- July 1st.

Hurley's Head of Sports Marketing, Brett Simpson reflects, "He was looking to go one spot better from last season, and this man was the one to beat in the finals. The waves were a match made in heaven with Filipe's surfing, and he served up an amazing performance for the win. One of the best ever!"

Filipe Toledo, the current World #1 Champion, always competes in his lucky pair of Hurley Boardshorts. Here's the link to shop all Hurley Boardshorts. For the Hurley Women Carissa Moore placed an impressive third. Here's the link to shop the entire Carissa Collection.

ABOUT HURLEY: Born from water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best surfers, snowboarders, skateboarders, musicians and artists, and is an iconic global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Disruptive innovation is our unique blend of style and performance, and has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for performance both in and out of the water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.hurley.com, and our Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram are where our journeys are logged.

