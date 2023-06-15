NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Source Youth's 7th Annual National Symposium on June 20 and 21 will champion the scaling of direct cash transfer programs for youth experiencing homelessness in New York City. With the support of the Economic Security Project, Point Source Youth undertook a video storytelling project to showcase the initial experience of youth who received the first round of direct cash transfers in New York City.

Prior to the Trust Youth Initiative, direct cash transfer programs were never specifically developed or evaluated for youth experiencing homelessness, though a large international evidence base shows that they improve outcomes for people in poverty. The Trust Youth Initiative, a joint effort from Point Source Youth, the Ali Forney Center, Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago, and UpTogether, is the first study of the effectiveness of direct cash transfers with optional supportive services for youth experiencing homelessness. The participants in the New York City-based project (ages 18–24) receive $1,150 on a monthly basis for up to 2 years.

The video storytelling aspect of the project culminated in an animated short that aims to encapsulate the initial results of the program and the experiences of the young people who participated. The video will premiere at the 7th Annual National Symposium on Solutions to End Youth Homelessness in New York City on June 20th. The stories of these five New York City youth are a welcome addition to the growing body of evidence that shows that direct cash transfers can support youth and improve outcomes for people experiencing homelessness.

"We can end youth homelessness by placing power and resources directly in the hands of young people," says Larry Cohen, Co-founder, and Executive Director of Point Source Youth. "This first storytelling video of Direct Cash transfers shows us that young people are budgeting, saving, and creating housing plans. Since they are experts in their own lives, we can end youth homelessness by trusting and empowering them with the resources they need, especially cash with youth-directed services."

Based on the preliminary results of the NYC-based Trust Youth Initiative pilot, Point Source Youth will continue to advocate for the increased expansion of direct cash transfer programs for youth experiencing homelessness in communities across the country. The Point Source Youth team urges advocates from across the country to register for their 7th Annual National Symposium this June to learn more about direct cash transfers and further innovations in the movement to end youth homelessness. Attendees will include advocates, leaders, funders, policymakers, activists, direct service providers, and more. Visit https://www.pointsourceyouth.org/national-symposium-2023 to register.

"Chapin Hall is excited to be a core partner in the implementation and evaluation of the first-ever direct cash transfer program for young adults experiencing homelessness in NYC," says Sarah Berger Gonzalez, a senior policy analyst for Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago. "It is critical to elevate these young people's voices, and to invest in them and their success."

"For far too long, systems that are inherently racist, homophobic, transphobic, and classist have been the authority on social services and public support programs; this innovative pilot puts the power, trust, and authority in the hands of the people and not the system. The Ali Forney Center is proud to partner with Point Source Youth on this important and transformative pilot to connect unhoused youth with direct cash transfer options that fosters autonomy, self-determination, and barrier-free support to exit the homeless system." - Alex Roque, President / Executive Director, The Ali Forney Center (he/him)

"UpTogether strongly supports trusting and investing in young people, giving them a cushion as they find their pathways to a stable future."- Jess Ridge, East Coast Partnership Director, UpTogether

