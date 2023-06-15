The National Autism Center at May Institute Offers Tips to Make Summer Safe and Fun for Children with Autism

RANDOLPH, Mass., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we welcome summer and plans begin to take shape, the National Autism Center at May Institute is offering practical advice for families and caregivers of children with autism and other special needs. Topics include planning vacations, water safety, making the 4th of July as fun (and safe) as possible, and maintaining hard-earned academic skills. Check them out!

About the National Autism Center at May Institute

The National Autism Center is May Institute's Center for the Promotion of Evidence-based Practice. It is a dedicated to serving children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) by providing reliable information, promoting best practices, and offering comprehensive resources for families, practitioners, and communities. For more information, please visit www.nationalautismcenter.org.

