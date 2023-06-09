Fairmont Mayakoba to host exclusive 2023 pride celebration

RIVERIA MAYA, Mexico, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Mayakoba is excited to announce the celebration of pride in paradise with an exciting party today June 8th, 2023 at the resort's traditional Mexican Town Square - El Pueblito - . Invited guests will include a wide range of social media influencers, media outlets, Fairmont Mayakoba guests, as well as members of the LGBTQ community.

To make of this a memorable pride celebration, luxury brands like Casa Dragones and Moet Chandon are part of the array of unique experiences that will craft signature cocktails designed for this event.

The parties' theme will include a monochromatic dress code - viva magenta - and feature entertainment that will keep the party pumping throughout the night. In addition to Fairmont Mayakoba, sponsors of the pride party include, Queer Weddings Mexico, Sarao, Musik Entertainment , Airstar, Rubious Bar Movil, Gallo Amarillo, Pyrotech, Blue Chocolat and Encore. Fairmont Mayakoba is honored to be hosting this exclusive LGBTQ event with these reknown brands in the region and proud of their welcoming company philosophy towards the LGBTQ community as it believes that diversity is their strength.

LGBTQ Pride Month is dedicated to celebrate and commemorate lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ) pride. Pride Month began after the Stonewall riots, a series of gay liberation protests which took place in New York City in 1969. Today, pride celebrations are held globally through June each year and they are a vital celebration for the LGBTQ community and its many supporters.

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres, within a private luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizing Fairmont Spa featuring 20 treatment rooms, and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the first LIV Golf Tournament event in Mexico and first golf course to host the PGA Tournament outside the United States. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Preferred by Nature verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations contact call 1(800) 540 6088 or email myk.reservations@fairmont.com , or visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba or follow Fairmont Mayakoba on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, and Instagram.

About Accor

Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5 400 properties, 10 000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit www.group.accor.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information contact:

Fairmont Mayakoba

Cindy Diaz | PR Manager

Cindy.Diaz@Fairmont.com

