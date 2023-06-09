Empowered21's 'Amsterdam2023' Conference Available Online: Registration Now Open

Global Event Unites Believers in Fulfilling Great Commission by 2033

TULSA, Okla., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowered21, a relational leadership network representing the more than 650 million Spirit-empowered Christians, will host Amsterdam2023, a three-day conference and one-day stadium event on June 21-24, 2023, at Amsterdam RAI & Olympic Stadium. Influential leaders and powerful speakers are gathering at this international event to launch a decade of unprecedented evangelism to see the gospel reach every person on earth by 2033. Thousands will attend in-person, but a free online option is now available for virtual attendance, as well.

"For those who cannot attend Amsterdam 2023 in-person, all the general sessions will be available to watch live online via the event's website for free. For a small fee, viewers can also watch the breakout sessions of their choosing. We want everyone to be able to benefit from the training and encouragement God is providing through this event, whether they're with us in Amsterdam or with us online," shared Empowered21 Global Chair, Dr. Billy Wilson.

Registration is now open for people to watch the online version of this conference at https://register.amsterdam2023.com/Amsterdam2023.

Empowered21 has also recently launched a 21-day prayer initiative, encouraging individuals to pray leading up to and through the conference. Prayer guides can be found at www.amsterdam2023.com.

With the goal of catalyzing a new era of evangelism by re-personalizing the Great Commission, Empowered21 believes that Amsterdam2023 will kick off the most significant decade of growth in the history of the Church. It will do this by calling Christians to fulfill the Great Commission by the year 2033—significantly marking the 2,000-year anniversary of the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus and the birth of the Church on the Day of Pentecost.

"I believe we're entering the most important decade of evangelistic effort in the history of the Church," said Dr. Wilson. "For the past 2,000 years, Christians have been praying for the fulfillment of the Great Commission. Today, we're closer than we've ever been before. It's imperative that we come together prayerfully and collaboratively, fully committed to take the news of Jesus to every person on earth."

The international event will feature more than 150 influential leaders and powerful speakers to launch this transformative decade. Amsterdam2023 will equip believers from across the globe to:

Collaborate cross-culturally about the Great Commission

Innovate new ways to reach more people with the Gospel

Experience the power of the Holy Spirit

Inspire a greater vision of God's heart for the world

"A new era of evangelism is dawning. We have the technology, the resources, and the people. Let's finish the task," Dr. Wilson encouraged. "Join us in Amsterdam as we intercede, collaborate and mobilize to reach the world with the message of Jesus."

Participating Ministry Leaders:

E.A. Adeboye, Redeemed Christian Church of God

Brian Alarid , America Prays & World Prays

Glyn Barrett, Audacious Church

Andy Byrd , YWAM

Christine Caine , A21 and Zoe Church Europe

Stephan & Anne Christiansen , Jesus Church

Chroma Worship

Dunamis Music

Russell Evans , Planetshakers

Ben Fitzgerald , Awakening Europe

Claudio Freidzon , Rey de Reyes Church

Alton Garrison , Acts 2 Journey Initiative

Mart Green, Hobby Lobby

Bobby Gruenewald , YouVersion

Nick Hall , PULSE

Teo Hayashi , Dunamis Movement

Desmond Henry , GNE

Rob Hoskins , OneHope

Cindy Jacobs , Generals International

Dr. Todd Johnson , Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary

Cash Luna, Casa De Dios

Wonsuk Ma , ORU

Nathan Morris , Shake the Nations

Niko Njotorahardjo, Gereja Bethel Indonesia

Joe Oden , Assemblies of God, USA

Andrew, Kevin & Wendy Palau , Luis Palau Association

Terry Parkman , OneHope and Empowered21

Planetshakers

Goodwill Shana, Word of Life International

Ed Stetzer , Talbot School of Theology at Biola University

ORU Worship

Jean-Luc Trachsel , Europe Shall Be Saved

Mattheus van der Steen , Harvest Fields International

Mark Varughese , Kingdomcity

Rick Warren , Finishing the Task

Markus Wenz, Gospel Forum

Billy Wilson , ORU and Empowered21

Nicky Gumbel , Alpha

Daniel Kolenda , CFAN

Bill Johnson , Bethel

Samuel Rodriguez , NHCLC

For more information or to register, visit www.amsterdam2023.com.

About Empowered21

Empowered21 is a global Spirit-empowered movement working to connect the generations for blessing, impartation and a fresh outpouring of the Holy Spirit in the 21st century. Its U.S. office is on the campus of Oral Roberts University, of which Empowered21 Global Chair Dr. Billy Wilson is president. To learn more, visit www.empowered21.com.

