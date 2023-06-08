THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCES THE 51-100 LIST FOR 2023

LONDON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, today reveals the list of restaurants ranked from 51st to 100th, ahead of the annual awards ceremony taking place in Valencia on Tuesday 20th June. In the 21st year of the awards, the extended ranking showcases restaurants across five continents. The list is the result of votes from the 1,080 independent authorities from the world of gastronomy who create The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list being revealed in less than two weeks' time.

The 51-100 list includes 12 new entries from 11 different cities, from Quito and Panama City to Istanbul and Paris

The 51-100 list includes restaurants in 22 territories across five continents

15 entries are from Asia , 21 from Europe , six from North America , five from South America and three from the Middle East & Africa

The highest new entry in the 51-100 list is Mérito, Lima , at No.59

With three new entries from South America, two new cities – Quito and Panama City – are represented in the list for the first time in its history: Nuema, Quito is voted in at No.79 and Maito in Panama City at No.100. Europe also gains four new entries: Enrico Bartolini, Milan (No.85); Kei, Paris (No.93); Ceto, the latest opening from Mauro Colagreco in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin (No.95) and Ricard Camarena Restaurant, located in the host city of Valencia (No.96). From Turkey, new entry Turk Fatih Tutak debuts at No.66.

Following the launch of Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants in 2022, the region has continued to grow in its gastronomic recognition, with one restaurant from the United Arab Emirates placing in the 51-100 ranking: Dubai's Ossiano (also a new entry at No.87).

Asia boasts three new entries for 2023: Nusara (No.74) and Potong (No.88), both in Bangkok, along with Labyrinth (No.97), Singapore.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, comments: "All the establishments announced today have demonstrated outstanding hospitality and represent some of the greatest dining experiences across the globe. It gives us immense pleasure to recognise their achievements."

The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 will be livestreamed on the 50 Best Facebook page here and YouTube channel here beginning at 19:40 (UK time) on 20th June.

