Unleash the Power of Xtream Clean: Sun Joe SPX3000 Xtream Electric Pressure Washer Transforms Outdoor Cleaning

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 08, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Joe®, a leader in innovative outdoor maintenance solutions and America's #1 brand of pressure washers, redefines spring cleaning with the Sun Joe SPX3000 Xtream® electric pressure washer. The versatile tool is to become the secret weapon in your arsenal against dirt, grime, and stubborn stains. To help you renew and transform your outdoor space, take advantage of this special introductory offer on the SPX3000 Xtream and save $100 instantly, when you shop Sun Joe now.

The Sun Joe Xtream electric pressure washer is designed to effortlessly destroy dirt, rust, grease, and grime on many surfaces, including home exteriors, fencing, decks, pavers, cars, and boats. Elevate your outdoor cleaning game, explore the capabilities of SPX3000 XTREAM and make your cleaning tasks a breeze.

Homeowners, boat owners, and auto enthusiasts will appreciate the ease of use of the Sun Joe Xtream and its powerful performance. Built with quality in mind, the Xtream boasts a 13-amp motor that generates up to 2200 PSI of cleaning power and a 1.65 GPM max flow rate for optimal efficiency. With four quick-connect spray tips, customize the pressure and spray pattern to suit any task for optimal results.



The Sun Joe Xtream electric pressure washer features a Total Stop System (TSS), which shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving energy and prolonging pump life. Plus, the onboard foam cannon aerates detergent and shoots it up to 15 ft to dissolve deep-seated dirt. Win the war on grime and Go With Joe®. Save $100 now on your Sun Joe Xtream pressure washer. You Name It. You Aim It. Grime Is Gone! ®

About Snow Joe

Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, and Auto Joe® — planted its roots in 2004 as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. It has grown to become a leader in electric and cordless snowblowers and electric pressure washers, and now offers a wide range of tools to tackle any outdoor chore, any season. For more information, visit snowjoe.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

