SeaWorld Celebrates World Oceans Day with a Free Gift for Park Guests While Supplies Last and a Chance to Win a Free Annual Pass

Every day is World Oceans Day at SeaWorld as a portion of park proceeds goes directly toward animal rescue and conservation all year long

First 1,000 guests arriving at each U.S. park today will be gifted a free reusable tote bag to help combat single use plastic bag pollution ; SeaWorld was the first theme park in the U.S. to eliminate single use plastic straws and bags

SeaWorld encourages the public to share their favorite SeaWorld animal experience on social media today for a chance to win a free annual pass

ORLANDO, Fla., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SeaWorld celebrates World Oceans Day with a free gift for parks guests while supplies last and a chance to win a free annual pass. Celebrating at SeaWorld lets guests become part of the cause for marine life conservation as a portion of proceeds from the parks goes toward animal rescue and conservation all year long. To honor the importance of conserving the world's oceans and animals, SeaWorld is offering free reusable tote bags to the first 1,000 guests who enter each of its Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego parks today. This reusable bag is the latest way guests can join SeaWorld in its continued effort to combat single use plastic pollution. SeaWorld was one of the first theme parks in the U.S. to eliminate single use plastic bags and straws to help keep oceans free of plastic.

"At SeaWorld, every day is World Oceans Day," said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for SeaWorld. "Today, we honor the spirit of the day by encouraging our guests to keep our oceans free of plastic by reusing their SeaWorld totes instead of single use bags. We know too that SeaWorld has been an icon in celebrating and educating our guests on marine animal life and conservation for generations. We cannot wait to see our fans engage at the parks and through their online communities to learn more about ocean preservation on this important day."

SeaWorld is inviting guests to share a photo on social media today for a chance to win an annual pass to the park. SeaWorld fans are encouraged to post on social media their favorite SeaWorld animal experience photo tagging @SeaWorld and using #WorldOceansDay and #Sweepstakes on social. SeaWorld will surprise three lucky guests with an annual pass enabling them to create more memories and learn more about their favorite marine animals all year long. See here for official rules and details.

A visit to SeaWorld is one way the public can get involved in the conservation of the world's oceans. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world and guests can go behind the scenes to learn more about this important work. The parks make it possible for SeaWorld to continue to make meaningful contributions to science through the study of animals in our care and field research. Those efforts have resulted in the publication of more than 400 peer reviewed scientific articles and books. The non-profit SeaWorld Conservation Fund, now in its 20th year, has provided more than $20 million in grants to 1,400 organizations across all seven continents, all focused on marine animal and ecosystem conservation.

To learn more about how you can participate in World Oceans Day at SeaWorld parks and purchase tickets, please visit www.seaworld.com.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 40,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

