ROKT STRENGTHENS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW C-SUITE EXECUTIVES

Company Names Amazon Ads Veteran Srishti Gupta as CPO

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced it has named Srishti Gupta as Chief Product Officer (CPO), Josh DeFrain as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Craig Galvin as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately. Gupta, a former director at Amazon, will direct all product-related activities as the company continues to scale its product suite and will report directly to Chief Product and Engineering Officer Bill Barton. DeFrain will be Rokt's first CISO and will lead the company's information security efforts, also reporting directly to Barton. Galvin, who previously served as Rokt's SVP of Business Development, will lead the company's global business development teams, including a new strategic key accounts team, and report directly to Chief Commercial Officer Elizabeth Buchanan.

Rokt logo (PRNewsfoto/Rokt) (PRNewswire)

Rokt Names Amazon Ads Veteran Srishti Gupta as CPO

Gupta is a seasoned executive and product leader who has built high-growth B2B and B2C products across advertising channels ranging from search to display and connected TV to live sports. She most recently served as Director of Ads Measurement at Amazon, where she led the development of cross-channel measurement products and drove partnerships with research firms. Prior to that, Gupta served as President, Digital and Media Solutions, at IRI, where she built high-performance audience-targeting and analytics services for CPG, healthcare and retail clients.

"Rokt is on a phenomenal trajectory and I'm thrilled to join the company to ensure we continue to deliver exceptional results and accelerate our growth," said Gupta.

Josh DeFrain is an accomplished information security executive with 15 years of experience. Prior to joining Rokt, he served as CISO at Flatiron Health, where he built the company's product security, cloud security, GRC, incident detection/response and security engineering verticals and protected the medical records of over 3.5 million patients. Prior to that, DeFrain was Global Cyber Security Operations Director at Capital One, where he built four teams of more than 50 analysts, engineers and developers who were responsible for security monitoring, incident response, SIEM and software engineering for cyber operations. In addition to his corporate experience, DeFrain has served as a contractor to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, where he built big data platforms to identify targeted cyberattack campaigns from nation-state actors.

"Data security is a top priority for Rokt and I'm excited to lead the company's talented and dedicated security team," said DeFrain.

"Srishti's strategic expertise, product management skills and team-building abilities will be crucial to our ongoing success and Josh's extensive experience and leadership capabilities will be instrumental in expanding our security programs and ensuring the safety of Rokt's assets," said Bill Barton, Rokt's Chief Product and Engineering Officer. "We are excited to welcome them both to the Rokt team and look forward to working closely with them as we continue to deliver against our ecommerce vision."

Galvin, who joined Rokt in March 2022, is a digital industry pioneer with over 25 years of business development experience. Galvin began his career as one of the first employees of Yahoo! Australia, where he was instrumental in driving the success of the local operation and helping build several Australian companies' early internet strategies He then went on to co-found and build and build one of Australia's leading and most awarded digital agencies, whiteGREY, working with brands that included Telstra, Commonwealth Bank Australia, Lion, Coca-Cola, Lexus and Panasonic.

"As Rokt continues on its remarkable growth trajectory, we are thrilled to see Craig take over the CRO role," said Elizabeth Buchanan, Rokt's Chief Commercial Officer. "As we focus on long-term strategies for solving some of the biggest challenges in ecommerce, we are very pleased to have Craig lead business development during this pivotal moment in our business."

"Helping accelerate Rokt's growth over the past year has been highly rewarding and I'm looking forward to driving global impact for the business as we continue to revolutionize the online shopping experience," said Galvin.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by offering highly relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine learning technology has powered billions of global transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Lands' End, and HelloFresh. Founded in Australia, with US headquarters in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Rokt for a second year in a row joined the fastest-growing private companies in the US on the Inc. 5000 list in 2022.

To learn more, visit Rokt.com .

Media Contact

Tarana Mehta

tarana.mehta@rokt.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ROKT Pte. Ltd.