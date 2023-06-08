Pigment announces $88 million Series C

The round, led by ICONIQ Growth, will allow Pigment to drive sustainable growth and further product innovation to help companies ‍like Klarna, Miro and PVH adapt to change, with confidence

SAN FRANCISCO , June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pigment , the business planning platform, today announced an $88 million Series C funding round led by ICONIQ Growth. The Series C investment brings the company's total amount raised to $248M in under three years. Felix Capital, as well as previous investors Meritech, IVP and FirstMark have also joined the round.

This latest infusion of capital comes off the back of a 600% increase in revenue and a 10x increase in users throughout 2022, with companies such as Klarna, Miro, PVH (including brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein), Airtable, Figma, Webhelp and Poshmark choosing Pigment to help plan, make decisions, and drive growth.

"In today's economic climate, far too many companies are being held back because they don't have the right tools in place to get a full view of their business, manage changes, and grow. They're forced to plan and make decisions with inaccurate, incomplete and siloed information," said Eléonore Crespo, co-CEO and co-founder, Pigment.

"Our vision from the beginning has been to help people and organizations of all sizes make better business decisions. With this infusion of funding, we are on a clear path to drive innovation and change the status quo in an industry desperately in need of it. Pigment has never been more critical and relevant than it is today," added Romain Niccoli, co-CEO and co-founder, Pigment.

Pigment will use the funds to drive sustainable growth at the company, with headcount expected to increase by 25% by the end 2023, across enterprise sales, partnerships and product teams. The company will also invest in product innovation for decision-makers across disciplines, including:

Pigment AI, a chat-like interface to automate tasks, bring more people into the planning process and accelerate decision-making

New automations to enable collaborative planning across teams to reduce the budgeting cycle and increase forecasting accuracy

New HR and Sales planning features to aid specific teams to plan and report according to their needs, with organizational chart visualizations and territory heat maps

"We've had a great partnership with Pigment since the beginning and product innovation is a key reason our relationship continues to deepen," said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, co-founder and CEO, Klarna. "With Pigment's AI and workforce planning investments, I am confident that Klarna is and will continue to be better equipped to make the right decisions about our business in the best interests of our customers."

"At Figma, our finance team wears many hats - we're responsible for circulating business information, quickly diagnosing issues, and presenting leadership with solutions. Pigment allows us to understand our levers and make timely decisions for the business while remaining lean," said Praveer Melwani, CFO, Figma.

ICONIQ Growth, Pigment's newest investor, has made meaningful investments in some of the world's largest technology companies including Adyen, Datadog, Gitlab, Miro, Snowflake, and more. "We are delighted to support Pigment with our global platform as they continue to expand their footprint in the US and beyond," said Matt Jacobson, General Partner at ICONIQ Growth. "We've been incredibly impressed by Eléonore and Romain's intense focus on product velocity and remarkable customer care, which has translated into exceptional growth and affinity," added Seth Pierrepont, General Partner, ICONIQ Growth.

In the past year, Pigment has strengthened its North American presence, opening an office in Toronto and hiring senior leadership in the U.S. and Canada. Notable recent hires include Sean Brophy, Global Head of Sales, who joined from Alteryx where he led enterprise sales; and Vanessa Brangwyn, Global Head of Customers, who joined from Achievers, where she was Chief Customer and Revenue Officer.

About Pigment

Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Industry-leading companies like Klarna, Figma, Airtable, PVH and Webhelp trust Pigment every day, allowing them to make confident and accurate decisions. Learn more at www.gopigment.com .

About ICONIQ Growth

ICONIQ Growth partners with visionaries defining the future of their industries to transform the world. Our investment platform and unique ecosystem help amplify our portfolio companies' success from early growth stage to IPO and beyond. Our portfolio includes Adyen, AirBnB, Alibaba, Alteryx, Automattic, BambooHR, Braze, Chime, Collibra, Coupa, Datadog, Docusign, Gitlab, Marqeta, Miro, Procore, Red Ventures, Relativity, ServiceTitan, Snowflake, Sprinklr, Truckstop, Uber, Wolt, and Zoom, among others. Elevated by our global community of founders, pioneers, and leaders, we are entrepreneurs backing entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit ICONIQGrowth.com.

