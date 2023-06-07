Schneider Electric Transforms Building Environment Optimization with New Additions to Connected Room Solution

SpaceLogic RP-V combines with Insight Sensor to provide

BOSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced two new products, SpaceLogic RP-V and Insight Sensor as enhancements to the Connected Room Solution. With this improvement, the solution offers demand-driven ventilation based on the actual occupancy of the space. This people-centric solution provides businesses the ability to increase energy efficiency and reduce costs by controlling a room's environment by counting people in the space and adjusting airflow and energy usage accordingly. The solution will be available in all global markets that Schneider Electric services.

Occupant comfort in any space is best optimized when the temperature, lighting, occupancy and humidity are accounted for in the room. Knowing the number of occupants in a room enables proactive conditioning for the space. It is no longer a requirement to wait for temperature or CO2 thresholds to be exceeded to then adjust the conditions. The Connected Room Solution incorporates SpaceLogic RP-V and Insight Sensor to maximize space efficiency through real-time space usage, saving organizations between 10 to 20% on HVAC energy costs and producing comfortable environments for occupants.

"The future of buildings focuses on more than how sustainable they can be, it also prioritizes the infrastructure necessary to provide tenants with a healthy, unique and quality experience," said James Mylett, Senior Vice President of U.S. Digital Buildings at Schneider Electric. "The Connected Room Solution uses SpaceLogic RP-V and Insight Sensor to transform the occupant experience by analyzing different environmental factors of a space and automatically adjusting things like temperature and light to deliver an optimized and comfortable setting for occupants," Mylett continued. "Maximizing square footage and room usage is a priority for many businesses, and this solution can introduce these features to educational centers, hospitals, commercial office spaces, and much more."

The solution utilizes a specialized sensor, designed to work with room level devices like light and blind control. The smart SP90 actuator for intelligent hydronic control and the Insight Sensor work in tandem to level set the temperature, air quality and atmosphere of a room. Insight Sensor itself is a 6-in-1 sensor that monitors people counting, motion, temperature, humidity, sound levels and light levels.

With about 90% of people worldwide anticipated to spend most of their time within indoor environments, it's more imperative than ever before that building owners ensure the health, comfort and safety of their occupants. Companies can utilize the Connected Room Solution integrated with SpaceLogic RP-V and Insight Sensor as a means of monitoring for acute room level changes, automating room HVAC operations and more, which helps maintain a healthy room environment and cut energy costs.

"The right considerations when it comes to building automation and control system technologies always revolve around the residents and occupants of the space," said Brian Schepers, Vice President at C&C Group. "What this solution brings to the market is an integrated offer that combines energy efficiency with powerful room monitoring technology that sacrifices neither comfort nor quality of the space in question. A people-centric, robust product using smart sensors to go beyond data collection and sustainably regulate an environmental atmosphere makes maintaining occupant comfort easier than ever before."

To learn more about the SpaceLogic RP-V and Insight Sensor as part of the Connected Room Solution, visit here. Contact Schneider Electric to learn more about how we can save energy and cut emissions in your building.

