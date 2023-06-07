PMB and Sutter Health announce groundbreaking for 100,000 square-foot medical office building in Roseville, Calif.

This new four-story, 100,000 sq.-ft. medical office building broke ground and is expected to open in summer 2024

ROSEVILLE, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PMB, a leading healthcare real estate developer, in partnership with Sutter Health, has broken ground on a 4-story, 100,000 square-foot medical office building in Roseville, CA.

PMB and Sutter Health announce groundbreaking for 100,000 square-foot medical office building in Roseville, CA. The building is located on the Sutter Roseville Medical Center campus and will be home to the Graduate Medical Education Program. The remainder of the building will be occupied by Sutter Valley Medical Foundation and will provide: Cardiovascular, Bariatric, Dermatology, MOHS, Rheumatology, and Endocrinology services. (PRNewswire)

PMB and Sutter Health announce groundbreaking for 100,000 square-foot medical office building in Roseville, CA

The building is located at 7 Medical Plaza Drive on the Sutter Roseville Medical Center campus and will be home to the Graduate Medical Education Program which will provide training and education for future physicians to support Sutter Health's system. The remainder of the building will be occupied by Sutter Valley Medical Foundation and will provide: Cardiovascular, Bariatric, Dermatology, MOHS, Rheumatology, and Endocrinology services.

"PMB is grateful and excited to join Sutter Health in developing the next generation of medical facilities on its Roseville campus," said Mark Toothacre, Managing Partner and CEO. "We are honored to further our extensive partnership with Sutter Health."

"At Sutter Health we're always advancing and finding ways to better serve our communities," Robert Mitsch, Vice President - Facility & Property Services at Sutter Health, said. "Our vision is to develop a medical facility that enables people to experience exceptional, convenient and accessible care. This project will give the Roseville community just that."

In addition to PMB, the project team includes Sacramento based Dreyfuss & Blackford as architect, Sacramento based Westfork Construction as general contractor, Ventas REIT as the equity partner and a combination of Siemens and First Horizon Bank as the construction lender.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer with a mission to improve healthcare delivery, effect change, and positively impact communities. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 130 facilities to date representing approximately 6 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.2 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com or our blog at https://pmbllc.com/pmb-and-sutter-health-break-ground-for-100000-square-foot-medical-office-building-in-roseville-ca

About Sutter Health

Serving patients and their families in more than 100 Northern California cities and towns, Sutter Health doctors, not-for-profit hospitals and other health care service providers share resources and expertise to advance health care quality and access. The Sutter Medical Network includes many of California's top-performing, highest quality physician organizations as measured annually by the Integrated Healthcare Association. Sutter-affiliated hospitals are regional leaders in cardiac care, women's and children's services, cancer care, orthopedics and advanced patient safety technology. For more information about the not-for-profit Sutter Health network, please visit www.SutterHealth.org .

PMB Healthcare Real Estate Developer Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PMB