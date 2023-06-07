Atlanta-area event kicks off National Safety Month

ATLANTA, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp joined Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) President and CEO, Alan H. Shaw, at a first responder safety training session Tuesday. The event is part of the railroad's free, hands-on program, Operation Awareness & Response, which educates more than 5,000 first responders annually.

Norfolk Southern, Gov. Kemp promote first responder safety training (PRNewswire)

Gov. Kemp was onsite as first responders received instruction, toured the locomotives, and interacted with local emergency response teams. The programming provided an opportunity to highlight Norfolk Southern's strong partnerships with first responders along the company's 22-state network. The training, conducted year-round, provides attendees with essential knowledge on responding to railroad incidents.

"Norfolk Southern is a valued corporate citizen in our state," said Governor Kemp. "With their headquarter operation being anchored here, they create thousands of Georgia jobs while also supporting our thriving logistics industry. Yesterday's training event was a reminder of their dedication to proactive partnerships with first responders on all levels in service of public safety, and we're thankful for Norfolk Southern's commitment to delivering goods all over the state and nation with safety in mind, especially during this National Safety Month."

"Governor Kemp and the First Lady share our deep respect for first responders and commitment to ensuring they have access to the best preparation and training here in Georgia, so it was fitting that we had an opportunity to host them during National Safety Month," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO, Alan Shaw. "At Norfolk Southern, our goal is to safely and efficiently move the goods that power our American economy, and we have several initiatives underway to make our safe railroad even safer."

Norfolk Southern, Gov. Kemp promote first responder safety training (PRNewswire)

To help first responders learn how trains operate, classes are held aboard a specially designed Norfolk Southern safety train. The train is outfitted with boxcar classrooms, tank cars, and a locomotive for hands-on learning. Instruction covers seven topics:

Safety Around the Railroad

Tank Car Identification & Assessment

Tank Car Valves & Fittings

Locomotive Emergencies

Responding to Railroad Emergencies

AskRail Mobile App

Response Strategies & Tactics

For more information about Norfolk Southern's Operation Awareness & Response program, visit joinnsoar.com .

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com .

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation